Author Topic: Jokes so bad they're punny  (Read 573292 times)

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7120 on: May 16, 2023, 02:57:27 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on May 16, 2023, 02:09:47 pm
Love your work in this thread liverbloke but that one is possibly older than Beelzebub himself. :)

better the devil you know  :wave
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7121 on: May 16, 2023, 04:40:09 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on May 16, 2023, 02:57:27 pm
better the devil you know  :wave

devil is in the details...
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7122 on: May 16, 2023, 06:20:39 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on May 16, 2023, 04:40:09 pm
devil is in the details...
I just knew you'd want to ham things up.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7123 on: May 17, 2023, 12:23:17 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ut116mBuPpg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ut116mBuPpg</a>
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7124 on: Yesterday at 03:03:59 pm »
A barman looked up to see a mobius strip walk in, sobbing bitterly

"Hey mate," said the bartender, "what's up?"

"Where do I even begin...?"
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7125 on: Yesterday at 03:39:22 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 03:03:59 pm
A barman looked up to see a mobius strip walk in, sobbing bitterly

"Hey mate," said the bartender, "what's up?"

"Where do I even begin...?"
More to the point, where will it ever end......?
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7126 on: Yesterday at 04:15:47 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 03:39:22 pm
More to the point, where will it ever end......?
That's twisted...
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7127 on: Yesterday at 04:18:08 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 04:15:47 pm
That's twisted...
And that's humour - stripped right back :thumbup
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7128 on: Yesterday at 05:31:25 pm »
Sad news to report today.

My pet mouse, Elvis, has been killed.

He was caught in a trap.  :wave
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7129 on: Yesterday at 05:32:54 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 05:31:25 pm
Sad news to report today.

My pet mouse, Elvis, has been killed.

He was caught in a trap.  :wave
I saw that on the news - happened outside Heartbreak Hotel apparently.  how ironic.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7130 on: Yesterday at 05:50:18 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 05:31:25 pm
Sad news to report today.

My pet mouse, Elvis, has been killed.

He was caught in a trap.  :wave
His siblings will be Crying in the Chapel over his loss. I'm All Shook Up over the news myself. My partner and I weren't sure whether or not to believe you at first, but we've got Suspicious Minds.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7131 on: Yesterday at 05:51:23 pm »
Okay, I knew this would happen. Seriously, youse, we can't go on like this.......
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7132 on: Yesterday at 05:59:56 pm »
what - you want a little less conversation on here?

don't be cruel, man.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7133 on: Yesterday at 11:47:18 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 05:31:25 pm
Sad news to report today.

My pet mouse, Elvis, has been killed.

He was caught in a trap.  :wave



😁
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7134 on: Today at 12:47:01 am »
A little less conversation, a little more action.  Please.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GN8a8pRpVRk&amp;t=3s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GN8a8pRpVRk&amp;t=3s</a>
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7135 on: Today at 04:57:17 am »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 05:31:25 pm
Sad news to report today.

My pet mouse, Elvis, has been killed.

He was caught in a trap.  :wave

Thats terrible news, are you lonesome tonight ??
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7136 on: Today at 04:59:33 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:32:54 pm
I saw that on the news - happened outside Heartbreak Hotel apparently.  how ironic.


No surprise it happened there , its in the ghetto that hotel
