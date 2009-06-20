Love your work in this thread liverbloke but that one is possibly older than Beelzebub himself.
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
better the devil you know
devil is in the details...
A barman looked up to see a mobius strip walk in, sobbing bitterly"Hey mate," said the bartender, "what's up?""Where do I even begin...?"
More to the point, where will it ever end......?
That's twisted...
Sad news to report today.My pet mouse, Elvis, has been killed.He was caught in a trap.
