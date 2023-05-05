Oh! Luke what you made me do!
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
Not bad. There's been a darth of good Star Wars puns, but I'll be Tatooine that one on my arm
Some of the puns feel a bit forced.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Make sure when you have it done he completes it all as you dont wanna be having to go back cos he Missed a Spock.
yodaft get
Left trying to pick the Bones out of that one
I posted this one at work cos I was fed up with them using Star Wars quotes on Star Trek memes and vice-versa...
i met a girl in a bar last night and i said to her can you show me a good timeso she took me outside and ran away from me down the street in 9.45 seconds
So previously you told us about a dog who made a bolt for the back door and now a girl who did a Bolt from the front door?That's nuts
Nuts. Bolts.I'm not sure this is the right thread.
Nuts. Bolts.I'm not sure this is the right thread.
Hope it doesn't get locked.
Page created in 0.037 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.43]