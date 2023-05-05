« previous next »
Author Topic: Jokes so bad they're punny  (Read 570707 times)

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7080 on: May 5, 2023, 11:28:48 am »
Quote from: 24/7 on May  5, 2023, 11:25:46 am
Oh! Luke what you made me do!

yodaft get
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7081 on: May 5, 2023, 11:36:32 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on May  5, 2023, 10:38:01 am
Not bad. There's been a darth of good Star Wars puns, but I'll be Tatooine that one on my arm
Make sure when you have it done he completes it all as you dont wanna be having to go back cos he Missed a Spock.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7082 on: May 5, 2023, 11:43:10 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on May  5, 2023, 11:17:01 am
Some of the puns feel a bit forced.

So you enjoyed the first couple but naboo the later ones you read. Is that right?
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7083 on: May 5, 2023, 12:05:50 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on May  5, 2023, 11:36:32 am
Make sure when you have it done he completes it all as you dont wanna be having to go back cos he Missed a Spock.
;D

Left trying to pick the Bones out of that one
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7084 on: May 5, 2023, 12:17:49 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on May  5, 2023, 11:28:48 am
yodaft get

There's a darth of humour in these last few posts.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7085 on: May 5, 2023, 12:21:02 pm »
I posted this one at work cos I was fed up with them using Star Wars quotes on Star Trek memes and vice-versa...
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7086 on: May 5, 2023, 12:24:06 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on May  5, 2023, 12:05:50 pm
;D

Left trying to pick the Bones out of that one
Was ya arm dead after or did you get Nein Nunb ness?
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7087 on: May 5, 2023, 12:24:45 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on May  5, 2023, 12:21:02 pm
I posted this one at work cos I was fed up with them using Star Wars quotes on Star Trek memes and vice-versa...
:P ;D
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7088 on: Yesterday at 03:22:41 pm »
i met a girl in a bar last night and i said to her can you show me a good time

so she took me outside and ran away from me down the street in 9.45 seconds
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7089 on: Yesterday at 03:53:29 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 03:22:41 pm
i met a girl in a bar last night and i said to her can you show me a good time

so she took me outside and ran away from me down the street in 9.45 seconds
So previously you told us about a dog who made a bolt for the back door and now a girl who did a Bolt from the front door?

That's nuts
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7090 on: Yesterday at 03:54:38 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:53:29 pm
So previously you told us about a dog who made a bolt for the back door and now a girl who did a Bolt from the front door?

That's nuts
Nuts. Bolts.

I'm not sure this is the right thread.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7091 on: Yesterday at 03:55:40 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 03:54:38 pm
Nuts. Bolts.

I'm not sure this is the right thread.
Hope it doesn't get locked.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7092 on: Yesterday at 03:56:36 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 03:54:38 pm
Nuts. Bolts.

I'm not sure this is the right thread.

 :wellin
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7093 on: Yesterday at 03:58:36 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 03:54:38 pm
Nuts. Bolts.

I'm not sure this is the right thread.

Unless we're talking about robot sex.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7094 on: Yesterday at 03:58:47 pm »
are you guys screwing with me?
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7095 on: Yesterday at 03:58:48 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 03:54:38 pm
Nuts. Bolts.

I'm not sure this is the right thread.
Screw you!




;)
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7096 on: Yesterday at 04:41:46 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:53:29 pm
So previously you told us about a dog who made a bolt for the back door and now a girl who did a Bolt from the front door?

That's nuts
Usain Bolt gives two thumbs up!
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7097 on: Yesterday at 10:44:23 pm »
Republic campaigners have a plan to not get arrested at future protests: they're renaming themselves Just Stop Royal.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7098 on: Yesterday at 11:48:04 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:55:40 pm
Hope it doesn't get locked.
That would be a real wrench for some. We might need to get out the ban hammer to nail the point home.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7099 on: Today at 07:39:39 am »
when i was a kid i grew up in a really rough area

the local kids would regularly cover me in cake, chocolate and cream

yeh, it was tough growing up in the gateau
