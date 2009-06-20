« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 172 173 174 175 176 [177]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jokes so bad they're punny  (Read 570063 times)

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,802
  • Indefatigability
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7040 on: April 17, 2023, 11:43:48 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on April  3, 2023, 05:36:06 pm
i went to bed last night and the last thing i did was pull my boxers off

my wife said i spoil those dogs
Made me laugh.

Sent to colleague (good friend) during a Teams meeting to see his reaction - he had to turn off his screen.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,833
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7041 on: April 17, 2023, 11:45:15 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on April 14, 2023, 07:50:34 pm
What do you call a shit DJ?

Techno Notice.

Styless.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,889
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7042 on: April 19, 2023, 12:49:33 pm »
oooooo i really love it when my girlfriend puts on a nurse's uniform


...it means she's off to work and i can watch the footy
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,889
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7043 on: April 25, 2023, 02:59:02 pm »
dame edna everage died recently

what a drag
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,954
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7044 on: April 28, 2023, 06:24:46 am »
Dark humour - these have been doing the rounds recently...
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,621
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7045 on: April 28, 2023, 10:06:27 am »
When everyone applauded the midget abseiling down the wall to escape from prison, I thought it was a little condescending.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,522
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7046 on: April 28, 2023, 10:49:03 am »
^
 :wellin
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,535
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7047 on: April 28, 2023, 02:50:38 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on April 28, 2023, 10:06:27 am
When everyone applauded the midget abseiling down the wall to escape from prison, I thought it was a little condescending.
LOL took me a second, that.  :)
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,429
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7048 on: April 29, 2023, 06:41:39 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on April 28, 2023, 10:06:27 am
When everyone applauded the midget abseiling down the wall to escape from prison, I thought it was a little condescending.
read that joke a few pages back, still laughed the same way!...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,889
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7049 on: April 29, 2023, 08:45:10 pm »
i was making a meal for my girl the other night and unfortunately i got some herbs in my eyes

i rubbed them but it only made it worse

the optician now thinks i'm parsley sighted
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,148
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7050 on: April 29, 2023, 08:57:34 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on April 29, 2023, 08:45:10 pm
i was making a meal for my girl the other night and unfortunately i got some herbs in my eyes

i rubbed them but it only made it worse

the optician now thinks i'm parsley sighted

Thatll only get worse over Thyme.
Logged

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7051 on: April 30, 2023, 07:47:19 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on April 29, 2023, 08:45:10 pm
i was making a meal for my girl the other night and unfortunately i got some herbs in my eyes

i rubbed them but it only made it worse

the optician now thinks i'm parsley sighted

Thats mint
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,954
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7052 on: April 30, 2023, 12:58:17 pm »
It sages since I heard a good herb pun.....
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,429
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7053 on: April 30, 2023, 09:24:42 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on April 30, 2023, 12:58:17 pm
It sages since I heard a good herb pun.....
Must have been so to respond so gingerly. I've seen this thread peppered with such puns.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,312
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7054 on: May 1, 2023, 11:51:25 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/5qZaoCLmGrc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/5qZaoCLmGrc</a>
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,208
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7055 on: May 1, 2023, 02:03:11 pm »
Who's the coolest guy in the hospital?

The Ultrasound bloke.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,522
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7056 on: May 1, 2023, 06:35:04 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May  1, 2023, 02:03:11 pm
Who's the coolest guy in the hospital?

The Ultrasound bloke.
;D
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,954
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7057 on: May 1, 2023, 06:38:09 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May  1, 2023, 02:03:11 pm
Who's the coolest guy in the hospital?

The Ultrasound bloke.
Best one in a while that :wellin
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,075
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7058 on: May 1, 2023, 07:01:08 pm »
An American businessman was at the pier of a small coastal Mexican village when a small boat with just one fisherman docked. Inside the small boat were several large yellowfin tuna. The American complimented the fisherman on the quality of his fish and asked how long it took to catch them. The fisherman replied that it only took a little while. The American then asked why didn't he stay out longer and catch more fish. The fisherman said he had enough to support his family's immediate needs.

The American then asked, "But what do you do with the rest of your time?"

The fisherman said, "I sleep late, fish a little, play with my children, take siesta with my wife, Maria, stroll into the village each evening where I sip wine and play guitar with my amigos. I have a full and busy life, señor."

The American scoffed. "I am a Wharton MBA and could help you. You should spend more time fishing and with the proceeds, buy a bigger boat. With the proceeds from the bigger boat you could buy several boats. Eventually you would have a fleet of fishing boats. Instead of selling your catch to a middleman you would sell directly to the processor, eventually opening your own cannery. You would control the product, processing and distribution. You would need to leave this small coastal fishing village and move to Mexico City, then L.A., and eventually New York City, where you will run your expanding enterprise."

The fisherman asked, "But how long will this all take?"

To which the American replied, "Fifteen or 20 years."

"But what then?"

The American laughed and said, "That's the best part. When the time is right you would announce an IPO and sell your company stock to the public and become very rich. You would make millions."

"Millions? Then what?"

The American said, "Then you would retire. Move to a small coastal fishing village where you would sleep late, fish a little, play with your kids, take siesta with your wife, stroll to the village in the evenings where you could sip wine and play your guitar with your friends."
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,075
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7059 on: May 1, 2023, 07:08:39 pm »
Three men, a philosopher, a mathematician and an idiot, were out riding in the car when it crashed into a tree. Before anyone knows it, the three men found themselves standing before the pearly gates of Heaven, where St. Peter and the Devil were standing nearby. "Gentlemen," the Devil started, "Due to the fact that Heaven is now overcrowded, St. Peter has agreed to limit the number of people entering Heaven. If anyone of you can ask me a question which I don't know or cannot answer, then you're worthy enough to go to Heaven; if not, then you'll come with me to Hell."

The philosopher then stepped up, "OK, give me the most comprehensive report on Socrates' teachings." With a snap of his finger, a stack of paper appeared next to the Devil. The philosopher read it and concluded it was correct. "Then, go to Hell!" With another snap of his finger, the philosopher disappeared.

The mathematician then asked, "Give me the most complicated formula ever theorized!" With a snap of his finger, another stack of paper appeared next to the Devil. The mathematician read it and reluctantly agreed it was correct. "Then, go to Hell!" With another snap of his finger, the mathematician disappeared too.

The idiot then stepped forward and said, "Bring me a chair!" The Devil brought forward a chair. "Drill 7 holes on the seat." The Devil did just that. The idiot then sat on the chair and let out a very loud fart. Standing up, he asked, "Which hole did my fart come out from?" The Devil inspected the seat and said,"The third hole from the right." "Wrong," said the idiot, "it's from my asshole." And the idiot went to heaven.
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,523
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7060 on: May 1, 2023, 10:19:42 pm »
Thank you for the two parables Reverend Debaser.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,429
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7061 on: May 2, 2023, 06:38:29 am »
Along the lines of Capon's joke, there were similar ones I first heard some 40-45 years ago. It was about the devil fulfilling wishes, and it has two variants (to which the devil can't perform).
- One where the idiot said: "Take my fart and paint it green" (ever since the house joke that the air is greener inside, to which my wive takes offense for some reason...)
- the other, where the idiot pulls a pubic hair and tells the devil: "Straighten that one out".

Both are winners... ;D
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,889
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7062 on: May 2, 2023, 03:14:34 pm »
just bought a dog off the local blacksmith

when i got him home he immediately made a bolt for the back door
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,208
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7063 on: May 3, 2023, 02:17:00 pm »
One evening a man was at home watching TV and eating peanuts.
He'd toss them in the air, and then catch them in his mouth In the
middle of catching one, his wife asked him a question - and as he
turned to answer her, a peanut fell in his ear.
He tried and tried to dig it out but succeeded in only pushing it in deeper.
He called his wife for assistance, and after hours of trying they
became worried and decided to go to the hospital.

As they were ready to go out the door, their daughter came home
with her date. After being informed of the problem, their
daughter's date said he could get the peanut out..
The young man told the father to sit down, then proceeded to
shove two fingers up the father's nose and told him to blow hard.
When the father blew, the peanut flew out of his ear.
The mother and daughter jumped and yelled for joy. The young
man insisted that it was nothing.

Once he was gone, the mother turned to the father and said,
'That's so wonderful! Isn't he smart? What do you think he's going to be when he grows up?'
The father replied, 'From the smell of his fingers, our son-in-law.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,535
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7064 on: May 3, 2023, 02:20:02 pm »
 ;D ;D ;D
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,954
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7065 on: May 3, 2023, 02:50:58 pm »
Oh my god I just spat my tea out at work laughing at that.........!  ;D
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,208
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7066 on: May 3, 2023, 10:03:55 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on May  2, 2023, 03:14:34 pm
just bought a dog off the local blacksmith

when i got him home he immediately made a bolt for the back door
Only just spotted this.  Take a bow, Sir ;D
Logged

Offline Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,055
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this is golden...
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7067 on: Yesterday at 01:46:05 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May  3, 2023, 10:03:55 pm
Only just spotted this.  Take a bow, Sir ;D

Why, is he making arrows too?
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,456
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7068 on: Yesterday at 02:26:09 am »
Quote from: Anthony on Yesterday at 01:46:05 am
Why, is he making arrows too?
Not for me, Fletch
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,954
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7069 on: Yesterday at 06:25:00 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 02:26:09 am
Not for me, Fletch
Puns like this make me quivver...
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,698
  • Kloppite
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7070 on: Yesterday at 10:55:51 pm »
Happy Star Wars day





May the 4th be with you.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,075
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7071 on: Yesterday at 11:03:48 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 10:55:51 pm
Happy Star Wars day





May the 4th be with you.
giphyede424f8afa53920.gif" border="0
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,429
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7072 on: Today at 03:43:05 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 11:03:48 pm
giphyede424f8afa53920.gif" border="0
I love gifs of Chew(withyourmouthclose)bacca!
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Pages: 1 ... 172 173 174 175 176 [177]   Go Up
« previous next »
 