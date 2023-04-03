Fella comes running into his house one night after a long day at work.
"Quick, Quick!" he says to his wife. "get me a beer from the fridge before it starts again"
The wife obliges, and he chugs it down in one go.
"Another, another" he says, even more panicked "Before it starts again".
Same thing happens, and he downs that one too.
"Again, again!" he screams, "Quickly, before it starts again"
His wife is completely pissed off at this point. "Who the fuck are you to order me about? And how many beers are you planning to have, by the way? I've been here all daydoing housework and you come running in demanding beer"
*Too late he says. Its fucking started again."