a man joins a monastery and takes a vow of silence only being allowed to speak once every 5 years



after 5 years the head monk asks him how he's getting on - 'well, i could do with a new pillowcase' the man replies



another 5 years pass and the head monk visits him and asks him how is he doing - 'well, my room is a little chilly in the colder months' he answers



another 5 years go by and the head monk enters his room and asks the man if there's anything he needs - 'well, i could do with a new candle as this one has nearly run out' he says



another 5 years later and the head monk visits him once more and asks him if he is happy with the life of being a monk - 'well, to be honest' he answers 'i don't think this is the life for me'



the head monk replies '...and neither do i as all you've done since you got here is moan moan bloody moan!'

