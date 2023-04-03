« previous next »
Jokes so bad they're punny

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
April 3, 2023, 05:36:06 pm
i went to bed last night and the last thing i did was pull my boxers off

my wife said i spoil those dogs
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
April 3, 2023, 06:04:01 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on April  3, 2023, 05:36:06 pm
i went to bed last night and the last thing i did was pull my boxers off

my wife said i spoil those dogs
are you this Effes guy I see mentioned a lot?
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
April 5, 2023, 08:17:25 am
just found a plastic bag on the side of the road with an everton shirt signed by the whole team

wow - i needed a new plastic bag
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
April 5, 2023, 12:58:53 pm
I'm currently at one of those Swiss Suicide Clinics and guess what was dished up for breakfast?  A nice big bowl of cheerio's
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
April 6, 2023, 08:12:53 am
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on April  5, 2023, 12:58:53 pm
I'm currently at one of those Swiss Suicide Clinics and guess what was dished up for breakfast?  A nice big bowl of cheerio's

that's dead funny  :wave
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
April 6, 2023, 09:10:00 am
Quote from: liverbloke on April  6, 2023, 08:12:53 am
that's dead funny  :wave
I saw an ad for burial plots, and thought to myself this is the last thing I need.   :wave
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
April 6, 2023, 09:27:52 am
Kids in China always enjoy jokes about euthanasia.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
April 6, 2023, 12:02:27 pm
The wife asked me what's me plans for Easter?  so I told her same as Jesus.

Disappear on Friday afternoon then turn up again on Monday morning.   :P
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
April 6, 2023, 12:55:23 pm
Lampard to Chelsea.

Funny enough for you?  :wave
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
April 6, 2023, 02:01:43 pm
Quote from: 24/7-nil on April  6, 2023, 12:55:23 pm
Lampard to Chelsea.

Funny enough for you?  :wave
I been telling myself for absolutely ages, if I wait long enough Jimbo will come up with a good un.


.


.


.


.


.


.


.


.


.


.


.


Sadly, todays not the day.    :lickin
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
April 6, 2023, 02:17:10 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on April  6, 2023, 02:01:43 pm
I been telling myself for absolutely ages, if I wait long enough Jimbo will come up with a good un.

Sadly, todays not the day.    :lickin
Shut up and stem yer nosebleed, you table-climbing barcode meff. Toons are so high up, you need oxygen cos you're not used to it ;D :wave
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
April 7, 2023, 04:12:26 am
I see today is Bob Hoskins day



The Long Good Friday. ;)
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
April 8, 2023, 06:12:13 pm
a man joins a monastery and takes a vow of silence only being allowed to speak once every 5 years

after 5 years the head monk asks him how he's getting on - 'well, i could do with a new pillowcase' the man replies

another 5 years pass and the head monk visits him and asks him how is he doing - 'well, my room is a little chilly in the colder months' he answers

another 5 years go by and the head monk enters his room and asks the man if there's anything he needs - 'well, i could do with a new candle as this one has nearly run out' he says

another 5 years later and the head monk visits him once more and asks him if he is happy with the life of being a monk - 'well, to be honest' he answers 'i don't think this is the life for me'

the head monk replies '...and neither do i as all you've done since you got here is moan moan bloody moan!'
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
April 12, 2023, 08:17:21 am
i bumped into an old mate the other day

i asked him what he was up to these days

he said - i mainly deal with drunks, down and outs, homeless people, wasters and drug dealers

i said - wow that's amazing, which charity do you work for

he said - wetherspoons
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 10:05:04 am
Fella comes running into his house one night after a long day at work.

"Quick, Quick!" he says to his wife. "get me a beer from the fridge before it starts again"

The wife obliges, and he chugs it down in one go.

"Another, another" he says, even more panicked "Before it starts again".

Same thing happens, and he downs that one too.

"Again, again!" he screams, "Quickly, before it starts again"

His wife is completely pissed off at this point. "Who the fuck are you to order me about? And how many beers are you planning to have, by the way? I've been here all daydoing housework and you come running in demanding beer"

*Too late he says. Its fucking started again."
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 02:19:42 pm
Did you hear about the pony with a sore throat?

He was a little hoarse.





This must have been done before
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 05:06:42 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 02:19:42 pm
Did you hear about the pony with a sore throat?

He was a little hoarse.
...

i don't mean to nag you but that's bad
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 05:11:29 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 05:06:42 pm
i don't mean to nag you but that's bad

Could almost accuse him of foal play
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 05:12:47 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 05:06:42 pm
i don't mean to nag you but that's bad

He's had a mare here.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 07:03:03 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 05:06:42 pm
i don't mean to nag you but that's bad

No need to get all whinny about it...
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 07:59:44 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 05:12:47 pm
He's had a mare here.
neigh, lad.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 08:27:45 pm
It's not bad considering I made it up on the hoof
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 08:41:15 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 08:27:45 pm
It's not bad considering I made it up on the hoof
yeah but no need to saddle all of us with it is there.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 08:46:47 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 07:03:03 pm
No need to get all whinny about it...
Don't worry. It won't be furlong.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 08:48:17 pm
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 08:46:47 pm
Don't worry. It won't be furlong.
:lmao

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 10:01:14 pm
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 08:46:47 pm
Don't worry. It won't be furlong.

As long as no one complains to their mudder...
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 11:56:58 pm
Never reins but it pours round here
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 11:59:34 pm
Once RAWKites get the bit between their teeth the puns gallop on endlessly.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Today at 06:45:18 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:59:34 pm
Once RAWKites get the bit between their teeth the puns gallop on endlessly.
They're hedging their bets for tomorrow.
