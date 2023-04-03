Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
i went to bed last night and the last thing i did was pull my boxers offmy wife said i spoil those dogs
I'm currently at one of those Swiss Suicide Clinics and guess what was dished up for breakfast? A nice big bowl of cheerio's
that's dead funny
Lampard to Chelsea. Funny enough for you?
I been telling myself for absolutely ages, if I wait long enough Jimbo will come up with a good un.Sadly, todays not the day.
