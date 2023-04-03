« previous next »
Author Topic: Jokes so bad they're punny  (Read 564926 times)

Offline liverbloke

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7000 on: April 3, 2023, 05:36:06 pm »
i went to bed last night and the last thing i did was pull my boxers off

my wife said i spoil those dogs
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Online SamLad

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7001 on: April 3, 2023, 06:04:01 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on April  3, 2023, 05:36:06 pm
i went to bed last night and the last thing i did was pull my boxers off

my wife said i spoil those dogs
are you this Effes guy I see mentioned a lot?
Offline liverbloke

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7002 on: Yesterday at 08:17:25 am »
just found a plastic bag on the side of the road with an everton shirt signed by the whole team

wow - i needed a new plastic bag
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7003 on: Yesterday at 12:58:53 pm »
I'm currently at one of those Swiss Suicide Clinics and guess what was dished up for breakfast?  A nice big bowl of cheerio's
Offline liverbloke

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7004 on: Today at 08:12:53 am »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 12:58:53 pm
I'm currently at one of those Swiss Suicide Clinics and guess what was dished up for breakfast?  A nice big bowl of cheerio's

that's dead funny  :wave
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7005 on: Today at 09:10:00 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 08:12:53 am
that's dead funny  :wave
I saw an ad for burial plots, and thought to myself this is the last thing I need.   :wave
Offline bradders1011

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7006 on: Today at 09:27:52 am »
Kids in China always enjoy jokes about euthanasia.
Offline BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7007 on: Today at 12:02:27 pm »
The wife asked me what's me plans for Easter?  so I told her same as Jesus.

Disappear on Friday afternoon then turn up again on Monday morning.   :P
Offline 24/7-nil

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7008 on: Today at 12:55:23 pm »
Lampard to Chelsea.

Funny enough for you?  :wave
Offline BlackandWhitePaul

« Reply #7009 on: Today at 02:01:43 pm »
Quote from: 24/7-nil on Today at 12:55:23 pm
Lampard to Chelsea.

Funny enough for you?  :wave
I been telling myself for absolutely ages, if I wait long enough Jimbo will come up with a good un.


.


.


.


.


.


.


.


.


.


.


.


Sadly, todays not the day.    :lickin
Offline 24/7-nil

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #7010 on: Today at 02:17:10 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 02:01:43 pm
I been telling myself for absolutely ages, if I wait long enough Jimbo will come up with a good un.

Sadly, todays not the day.    :lickin
Shut up and stem yer nosebleed, you table-climbing barcode meff. Toons are so high up, you need oxygen cos you're not used to it ;D :wave
