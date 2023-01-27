« previous next »
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6920 on: January 27, 2023, 08:05:16 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on January 27, 2023, 07:04:13 pm
It's par for the course
well, just a lidl bit
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6921 on: January 27, 2023, 10:38:50 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on January 27, 2023, 08:05:16 pm
well, just a lidl bit
That's already been done - so in educational level terms, that one's County Primary (like mine was - Morrison....... bwahahaha!)
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6922 on: January 28, 2023, 05:01:07 pm »
just walking past our church and saw the vicar leading a keep fit class with lucifer, beelzebub and satan

he was exercising his demons
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6923 on: January 28, 2023, 06:23:13 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on January 28, 2023, 05:01:07 pm
just walking past our church and saw the vicar leading a keep fit class with lucifer, beelzebub and satan

he was exercising his demons

Jesus Christ!
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6924 on: January 30, 2023, 02:26:33 pm »
you know you're getting old when you watch a documentary on how to make your own shelves from reclaimed wood offcuts

and you piss yourself
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6925 on: January 30, 2023, 02:33:32 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on January 30, 2023, 02:26:33 pm
you know you're getting old when you watch a documentary on how to make your own shelves from reclaimed wood offcuts

and you piss yourself
:lmao #closethread
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6926 on: January 30, 2023, 08:17:56 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on January 28, 2023, 05:01:07 pm
just walking past our church and saw the vicar leading a keep fit class with lucifer, beelzebub and satan

he was exercising his demons

Holy shit!
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6927 on: February 9, 2023, 09:28:54 am »
just saw a mate of mine in the street

he was born with only one arm and is in a wheelchair

i shouted over - hey john, how's it going mate?

he said - i'm just going to change a lightbulb

i said - won't you find that difficult?

he said - nah, i've kept hold of the receipt
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6928 on: February 9, 2023, 11:37:20 am »
I melted an ice-cub this morning with my mind, just by staring at it.

Took me hours.......
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6929 on: February 9, 2023, 12:17:18 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on February  9, 2023, 11:37:20 am
I melted an ice-cub this morning with my mind, just by staring at it.

Took me hours.......

That pun was kind of hard to bear...
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6930 on: February 9, 2023, 12:22:15 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on February  9, 2023, 12:17:18 pm
That pun was kind of hard to bear...
fuc......


Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6931 on: February 15, 2023, 08:20:29 am »
my uncle has become addicted to viagra

it's a worry for the family

my aunty's taking it really hard
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6932 on: February 18, 2023, 12:31:19 pm »

at the local nunnery the mother superior calls all the nuns together

sister's, i feel i have to tell you all that we have a case of gonorrhoea in the convent

an elderly nun at the back says - thank goodness for that i was getting sick of chardonnay
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6933 on: February 22, 2023, 11:21:57 am »
god (yeh i'm an atheist/agnostic but get with the program will yer - it's a joke thread) being a liverpool fan sends down jesus  to have a word in klopp's ear about our current form

jesus meets klopp by the banks of the river mersey and says - your team is under-performing but the fans still think you're great, in fact some sort of god

klopp (smiling frome ar to ear) replies - well, i'm happy that the fans think that way but that is for them to say

jesus says cockily - well, why don't you join me across the other side of this river and we can discuss it further?

and before klopp can reply, jesus is off walking right the way across the mersey

when he gets to the other side he shouts back - hey jurgen, you coming or what?

klopp then calmly walks across the river smiling all the way

he gets to the other side where jesus approaches him and says - very good, very good, but tell me, did use those stepping stones too?

klopp - stepping stones?
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6934 on: February 22, 2023, 01:58:54 pm »
just went for a job interview at a building site

the boss asked me could i make a cup of tea - i said of course i can

he then asked if i could drive a fork lift truck - i said 'how big is this fuckin tea pot?'
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6935 on: February 22, 2023, 11:02:32 pm »
My deaf mate got a job as a gynaecologist.

He was always good at reading lips.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6936 on: February 27, 2023, 12:34:16 pm »
How did Egyptian Kings persuade their wives to marry them?

Pharohmones.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6937 on: March 10, 2023, 12:27:03 am »
Saw a dyslexic Yorkshireman today

He were wearing a cat flap
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6938 on: March 10, 2023, 12:51:38 pm »
my train spotter mate has a compulsive problem

he insists he has to take his photo next to old locomotives

his psychiatrist says that he's got selfie steam issues
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6939 on: March 10, 2023, 02:14:02 pm »
those last 2 actually made me grin.  :)
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6940 on: March 10, 2023, 04:52:07 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on March 10, 2023, 12:51:38 pm
my train spotter mate has a compulsive problem

he insists he has to take his photo next to old locomotives

his psychiatrist says that he's got selfie steam issues
:wellin
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6941 on: March 11, 2023, 12:19:22 pm »
In a show of solidarity with former player Gary Lineker, Everton have announced that they won't be appearing on Match of The Day next season.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6942 on: March 11, 2023, 09:21:38 pm »
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on March 11, 2023, 12:19:22 pm
In a show of solidarity with former player Gary Lineker, Everton have announced that they won't be appearing on Match of The Day next season.
Rumor has it they will refuse to play in this league altogether.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6943 on: March 12, 2023, 06:17:57 pm »
have you heard about the air freshner that works through mind control, 

It makes sense if you think about it
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6944 on: March 14, 2023, 11:49:11 am »
You can tell the Earth isn't flat. If it was then cats would have pushed everything off it by now.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6945 on: March 14, 2023, 02:34:45 pm »
a couple for yers

a vegan, a jehovah's witness and jeremy clarkson are all sitting together on a train

just my fucking luck

----

i popped into a chippy last night

i said - do you serve fish?

the cheeky get said - we'll serve anyone
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6946 on: Today at 12:31:27 pm »
My mate has a special bank account just for buying and selling weed.

It's a joint account.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6947 on: Today at 12:39:21 pm »
Quote from: WTF? on Today at 12:31:27 pm
My mate has a special bank account just for buying and selling weed.

It's a joint account.

like it

is his favourite band the doobie brothers?
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6948 on: Today at 12:42:37 pm »
Quote from: WTF? on Today at 12:31:27 pm
My mate has a special bank account just for buying and selling weed.

It's a joint account.

Better than keeping it all in hash under the mattress I suppose.
