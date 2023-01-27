god (yeh i'm an atheist/agnostic but get with the program will yer - it's a joke thread) being a liverpool fan sends down jesus to have a word in klopp's ear about our current form



jesus meets klopp by the banks of the river mersey and says - your team is under-performing but the fans still think you're great, in fact some sort of god



klopp (smiling frome ar to ear) replies - well, i'm happy that the fans think that way but that is for them to say



jesus says cockily - well, why don't you join me across the other side of this river and we can discuss it further?



and before klopp can reply, jesus is off walking right the way across the mersey



when he gets to the other side he shouts back - hey jurgen, you coming or what?



klopp then calmly walks across the river smiling all the way



he gets to the other side where jesus approaches him and says - very good, very good, but tell me, did use those stepping stones too?



klopp - stepping stones?

