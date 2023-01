Paddy and Murphy take a seat in the pub. Looking through the window at the building across the road, Murphy says

"It's disgusting Paddy, they've turned that building into a Brothel."

an hour later and they see a Rabbi loitering around the entrance before running in. "Those bloody Jewish hypocrites" moans Paddy.

A few pints later they see the Vicar going in "Dirty protestant bastards, they've no shame" Shouts Murphy.

Just as they're about to leave Murphy sees the local priest leaving the building. He immediately removes his hat and says "Oh thats awful Paddy, one of the girls must have died"