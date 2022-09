a mate of mine told me this story... are you sitting comfortably? then i'll begin...



he used to work at a posh hotel in the lake district and had this regular fella stay who had very poor eyesight but had an assistance dog called buddy



every year at the same time he would stay at the hotel for one week in the same room because he knew the layout of the room and so did buddy



buddy would wait patiently at his side whilst he ate, drank and went about the hotel including long walks in the hotel garden



on day 2 of his stay while the 2 of them were on a walk a car horn spooked buddy and he ran off



the old fella called out buddy buddy but it never came back



he sat everyday of his stay at the hotel calling out of the window but to no avail



on the last day he wept as he left the hotel for home



but when he got home what do you think was waiting on the doorstep for him?





















7 pints of milk and 2 yoghurts - he forgot to tell the milkman he was going away