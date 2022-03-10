With all these price increases I was going to publish a 'How to Recycle Tea Bags' leaflet.Sadly, Tetleys have issued a restraining order against me.
How did that happun?
Leaf it alone fgs.
It's high tea time this nonsense stopped. Been going on for far oolong.
My wife has just discovered that I've replaced our bed with a trampoline. She's hit the ceiling!
Don't worry, I'm sure your relationship will bounce back.
Were they feeling blue, Capone?
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Remember a story one of my Scouse mates told me a while ago. (You'll all probably know it but here goes anyway)Liverpool Docks back in the 50's. Big Tony on security at the Dock gates charged with stopping any hoisting leaving the dock.Little Jimmy rolls up to the gate pushing a wheelbarrow full of straw.Big Tony says "Awright Jimmy lad - what yer got under the straw then?""Nuttin" says little Jimmy."Aye - de all say that lad. Let's have a squint then."So he rummages through the straw and finds - nuttin'.This goes on for weeks and months - and still nuttin'.Anyroad, the two fellas eventually are retired and one day they meet up in a dockside boozer.Big Tony says " Alright Jimmy lad? Yer keeping well mate?" Little Jimmy says "Aye not bad Tony mate" and they have a couple more pints.Big Tony says " So come on lad. Now yer can tell us what you were at back in the day. Stopped yer many a time and always nuttin'. So what WAS you hoisting?""Wheelbarrows" says Little Jimmy.
Doc reckons im addicted to Brake fluidHe's wrong, i can stop whenever i want
I wish people would stop....... posting this same joke. It's very discappointing...
fuck it.. ddint realise it was already posted.need a better Caliper of joke tellers
The run of good original jokes has come screeching to a halt.
Them's the brakes.
Thats wheely poor..
