Remember a story one of my Scouse mates told me a while ago. (You'll all probably know it but here goes anyway)



Liverpool Docks back in the 50's. Big Tony on security at the Dock gates charged with stopping any hoisting leaving the dock.



Little Jimmy rolls up to the gate pushing a wheelbarrow full of straw.



Big Tony says "Awright Jimmy lad - what yer got under the straw then?"



"Nuttin" says little Jimmy.



"Aye - de all say that lad. Let's have a squint then."



So he rummages through the straw and finds - nuttin'.



This goes on for weeks and months - and still nuttin'.



Anyroad, the two fellas eventually are retired and one day they meet up in a dockside boozer.



Big Tony says " Alright Jimmy lad? Yer keeping well mate?"



Little Jimmy says "Aye not bad Tony mate" and they have a couple more pints.



Big Tony says " So come on lad. Now yer can tell us what you were at back in the day. Stopped yer many a time and always nuttin'. So what WAS you hoisting?"



"Wheelbarrows" says Little Jimmy.