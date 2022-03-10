« previous next »
Author Topic: Jokes so bad they're punny  (Read 504609 times)

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6600 on: April 29, 2022, 11:56:47 am »
Me: Does Viagra work?

Pharmacist: Yes.

Me: Can you get it over the counter?

Pharmacist: Yes if you take two.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6601 on: April 29, 2022, 12:57:23 pm »
Varks are easy to fight, but I'd think twice before tackling an Aardvark
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6602 on: May 1, 2022, 10:33:43 pm »
Earlier, one of the other Mods said he was doing a jigsaw with his kids. Boss. I love stuff like that, puzzles, crosswords etc.

But dot-to-dot, that's where I draw the line.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6603 on: May 1, 2022, 10:38:31 pm »
Someone asked me if I'm watching the Russian Dolls TV series.

I said no, they're all full of them selves.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6604 on: May 3, 2022, 12:50:51 pm »
I just got a job at the guillotine factory

I'll beheading there tomorrow
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6605 on: May 3, 2022, 02:23:48 pm »

With all these price increases I was going to publish a 'How to Recycle Tea Bags' leaflet.
Sadly, Tetleys have issued a restraining order against me.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6606 on: May 3, 2022, 03:07:12 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on May  3, 2022, 02:23:48 pm
With all these price increases I was going to publish a 'How to Recycle Tea Bags' leaflet.
Sadly, Tetleys have issued a restraining order against me.

How did that happun?
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6607 on: May 3, 2022, 03:17:24 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on May  3, 2022, 03:07:12 pm
How did that happun?
Been brewing a while that one.........
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6608 on: May 3, 2022, 04:01:54 pm »
Leaf it alone fgs.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6609 on: May 3, 2022, 04:20:34 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on May  3, 2022, 04:01:54 pm
Leaf it alone fgs.
Steeped in bitterness, you, laaaa.....
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6610 on: May 3, 2022, 06:58:59 pm »
It's high tea time this nonsense stopped.  Been going on for far oolong.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6611 on: May 3, 2022, 07:01:40 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on May  3, 2022, 06:58:59 pm
It's high tea time this nonsense stopped.  Been going on for far oolong.

I just knew you were going to chaim in.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6612 on: May 3, 2022, 07:31:43 pm »
Encouraging you lot with bad punnery is like herding kettle.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6613 on: May 3, 2022, 11:07:21 pm »
Mine was only 2/3rds of a pun.










P . U.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6614 on: May 5, 2022, 07:56:17 pm »
My wife has just discovered that I've replaced our bed with a trampoline. She's hit the ceiling!
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6615 on: May 5, 2022, 08:10:30 pm »
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on May  5, 2022, 07:56:17 pm
My wife has just discovered that I've replaced our bed with a trampoline. She's hit the ceiling!

Don't worry, I'm sure your relationship will bounce back.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6616 on: May 6, 2022, 01:19:28 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on May  5, 2022, 08:10:30 pm
Don't worry, I'm sure your relationship will bounce back.
It's normal for that to go up and down.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6617 on: May 6, 2022, 08:20:49 am »
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on May  5, 2022, 07:56:17 pm
My wife has just discovered that I've replaced our bed with a trampoline. She's hit the ceiling!
Well, it is Spring after all......
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6618 on: May 10, 2022, 04:28:38 pm »
Went to sleep last night with my phone under my pillow.

I woke up this morning and it had gone, but there was a £1 coin there.


Bloody bluetooth fairy.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6619 on: May 12, 2022, 09:49:48 pm »
Saw some Everton Fans trying to commit suicide so tried to talk them down
Decided to let them just jump in the end as they were near the bottom anyway
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6620 on: May 13, 2022, 12:46:02 am »
Were they feeling blue, Capone?
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6621 on: May 13, 2022, 09:39:37 am »
Quote from: farawayred on May 13, 2022, 12:46:02 am
Were they feeling blue, Capone?
They were, yis, but now feeling bitter, ya...
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6622 on: May 16, 2022, 06:51:43 pm »
When he was getting jailed for 2.5 years, Boris Becker asked the judge how many months that was.  "30, love".
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6623 on: Yesterday at 01:08:35 pm »
doctor told me im addicted to Brake fluid,,
"Fuck off" i said,"i can stop anytime"
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6624 on: Yesterday at 11:54:07 pm »
True story...
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6625 on: Today at 08:11:36 am »
Remember a story one of my Scouse mates told me a while ago. (You'll all probably know it but here goes anyway)

Liverpool Docks back in the 50's. Big Tony on security at the Dock gates charged with stopping any hoisting leaving the dock.

Little Jimmy rolls up to the gate pushing a wheelbarrow full of straw.

Big Tony says "Awright Jimmy lad - what yer got under the straw then?"

"Nuttin" says little Jimmy.

"Aye - de all say that lad. Let's have a squint then."

So he rummages through the straw and finds - nuttin'.

This goes on for weeks and months - and still nuttin'.

Anyroad, the two fellas eventually are retired and one day they meet up in a dockside boozer.

Big Tony says " Alright Jimmy lad? Yer keeping well mate?"

Little Jimmy says "Aye not bad Tony mate" and they have a couple more pints.

Big Tony says " So come on lad. Now yer can tell us what you were at back in the day. Stopped yer many a time and always nuttin'. So what WAS you hoisting?"

"Wheelbarrows" says Little Jimmy.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6626 on: Today at 09:31:54 am »
:D
