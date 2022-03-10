With all these price increases I was going to publish a 'How to Recycle Tea Bags' leaflet.Sadly, Tetleys have issued a restraining order against me.
How did that happun?
Leaf it alone fgs.
It's high tea time this nonsense stopped. Been going on for far oolong.
My wife has just discovered that I've replaced our bed with a trampoline. She's hit the ceiling!
Don't worry, I'm sure your relationship will bounce back.
Were they feeling blue, Capone?
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Page created in 0.033 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.85]