Jokes so bad they're punny

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
February 27, 2022, 04:59:07 pm
Which Liverpool player drinks a lot of hot drinks and sleeps well?

Trent Horlicksander Arnold
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes || https://youtu.be/XEJfzUSH4e4

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
February 28, 2022, 10:16:05 am
Kepka's penalty. ;D
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
February 28, 2022, 08:49:57 pm
Loved every one of our lads showing disdain for his antics, not even looking at him as they repaid his arrogance with dispatch.

Still, the only thing he did wrong was missing his pen.  Some would say that's not his job, but when you're a specialist you'd better learn all facets of your craft.
"If all the girls who attended the Yale prom were laid end to end, I wouldn't be a bit surprised."

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
March 1, 2022, 12:09:41 am
I was doing a maths assignment, working out complex roots and so on, and having to notate in Latin as well. It got to my head, so I just had to get away from it for a bit. It was ab surd.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
March 1, 2022, 01:51:00 pm
Two sisters, one blonde and one brunette, inherit the family ranch. Unfortunately, after just a few years, they are in financial trouble and are down to their last $600. In order to keep the bank from repossessing the ranch, they need to purchase a bull so that they can breed their own stock.

Upon leaving the ranch to purchase a bull for stud, the brunette tells her sister, When I get there, if I decide to buy the bull, I'll contact you to drive out after me and haul it home.

The brunette arrives at the man's ranch, inspects the bull, and decides she wants to buy it. The man tells her that he will sell it for $599, no more, no less. The blond agrees to the price.

After paying him, she drives to the nearest town to send her sister a telegram to tell her the news. She walks into the telegraph office, and says, I want to send a telegram to my sister telling her that I've bought a bull for our ranch. I need her to hitch the trailer to our pickup truck and drive out here so we can haul it home.

The telegraph operator explains that he'll be glad to help her, then adds, It's just 99 cents a word.

Well, after paying for the bull, the brunette only has $1 left. She realizes that she'll only be able to send her sister one word. After thinking for a few minutes, she nods, and says, I want you to send her the word comfortable.

The telegraph operator shakes his head. How is she ever going to know that you want her to hitch the trailer to your pickup truck and drive out here to haul that bull back to your ranch if you just send her the word, 'comfortable?"

The brunette explains, My sister Is a blonde. The word is big. She'll read it slowly."
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
March 1, 2022, 08:03:19 pm
^^^ :lmao

That's a gem.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
March 6, 2022, 02:45:05 pm
I went to the National Museum of Photography, and the tour guide proudly showed the centrepiece of the gallery: the last known photo of Leon Trotsky, taken just moments before he died. "That's a nice pic", I said.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
March 7, 2022, 12:41:22 am
Quote from: Sangria on March  6, 2022, 02:45:05 pm
I went to the National Museum of Photography, and the tour guide proudly showed the centrepiece of the gallery: the last known photo of Leon Trotsky, taken just moments before he died. "That's a nice pic", I said.

I thought it was a nice axe?
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
March 7, 2022, 12:41:52 am
If your girlfriend comes home wearing a white suit, covered in stings and smelling of honey, then she's a keeper.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
March 7, 2022, 12:44:38 am
If your girlfriend comes home in knee length socks, oversized gloves and a weirdly patterned jersey, then she's a keeper.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
March 7, 2022, 09:30:20 am
I've noticed that when I'm in the office, everyone laughs at my jokes but when I'm dialling into MS Teams no one every laughs :(

I asked about it and my mates said that my jokes aren't remotely funny.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
March 7, 2022, 09:52:46 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March  7, 2022, 09:30:20 am
I've noticed that when I'm in the office, everyone laughs at my jokes but when I'm dialling into MS Teams no one every laughs :(

I asked about it and my mates said that my jokes aren't remotely funny.

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
March 13, 2022, 08:22:14 pm
I brought shares in Iceland Foods the other day, the shares are now frozen. ;D
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
March 13, 2022, 10:21:20 pm
What's the difference between an egg and a w**k?

You can beat an egg.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
March 13, 2022, 10:42:44 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on March 13, 2022, 08:22:14 pm
I brought shares in Iceland Foods the other day, the shares are now frozen. ;D

I guess you thawed of that one yourself?
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
March 13, 2022, 11:47:29 pm
Gave Mum a slice of boiled ham and an egg for brek.  As she ate, I asked if I could call her Mary.  She looked up and said "Why?"

"So I could say 'Mary had a little 'am.'"
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
March 19, 2022, 10:00:34 pm
A police officer called the station on his radio.
"I need back up here. An old lady shot her husband for stepping on the floor she just mopped."
"Have you arrested the woman?"
"Not yet. The floor's still wet!
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
March 20, 2022, 01:44:39 am
Quote from: Elmo! on March 13, 2022, 10:42:44 pm
I guess you thawed of that one yourself?

Yeah, i had it on ice for a whilst. ;D
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
March 20, 2022, 02:01:15 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on March 13, 2022, 10:21:20 pm
What's the difference between an egg and a w**k?

You can beat an egg.

What's the difference between an egg and a beetroot?
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
March 20, 2022, 09:25:29 am
Quote from: jambutty on March 13, 2022, 11:47:29 pm
Gave Mum a slice of boiled ham and an egg for brek.  As she ate, I asked if I could call her Mary.  She looked up and said "Why?"

"So I could say 'Mary had a little 'am.'"
Mary had a little watch.
She swallowed it one day.
And now she's taking Beecham's pills
To pass the time away...

(One from me nan, that)
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
March 21, 2022, 09:53:58 pm
I bought a new car the other day that runs on fish

It's turbot-charged!
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
March 23, 2022, 12:15:19 am
Quote from: 24∗7 on March 20, 2022, 09:25:29 am
Mary had a little watch.
She swallowed it one day.
And now she's taking Beecham's pills
To pass the time away...

(One from me nan, that)

Down in the toilet bowl
2 feet deep
2 little sausages lay asleep
Don't disturb them
Let them rest
Beechams tablets did the rest.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
March 26, 2022, 05:17:53 am
"Do you believe in afterlife?"

"I don't like where this conversation is heading, Doctor..."
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
March 30, 2022, 09:20:13 pm
I typed "cigarette lighter"  into Google, I got 15,000 matches.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
April 1, 2022, 07:55:52 am
What did the sign at the Brothel that had closed down say?

Beat it we're closed
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
April 1, 2022, 07:57:20 am
whats the difference between oral and anal sex??
Oral sex makes your day, Anal sex makes your hole weak
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
April 1, 2022, 11:41:45 pm
I was playing Scrabble with Midge Ure the other day.

Nearly won as well. Only had four tiles left, but they meant nothing to me:

O,V,N,R.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
April 2, 2022, 07:42:04 pm
Does anyone remember the joke about a chiropractor that I put on here about a week back?
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
April 7, 2022, 05:03:26 pm
I see there's a new action movie in production, it's going to be called, Escape From Manchester Airport
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
April 7, 2022, 05:17:12 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on April  7, 2022, 05:03:26 pm
I see there's a new action movie in production, it's going to be called, Escape From Man hester Airport
Is it called Man hester because it's landlocked and nowhere near the sea?
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
April 8, 2022, 06:37:12 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on April  7, 2022, 05:17:12 pm
Is it called Man hester because it's landlocked and nowhere near the sea?

Yep.  ;D
Yesterday at 11:53:38 pm
My wife and I were driving along a country road when we noticed a badger lying at the side of the road.
We got out to check it and noticed that it was still breathing but freezing cold.
I said "Put it between your legs to warm it up."
She said "But it's all wet and smelly!"
I said "Well hold it's fucking nose then!"
