If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
A woman is cleaning her 12 yr old's bedroom when she finds a load of serious bondage gear and fetish mags.She asks her husband: "what should we do"?Husband replies: "well I'm no expert but I wouldn't fucking spank him".
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
What did the pirates call Noah's Ark?The Arrrrrrrrk.
Ive decided to write a book about todays storm.Its just a draft right now though
Ive decided to write a book about todays storm.Its just a draft right now though
My wife has just left me because of my obsession with supermarkets As she was walking down the path I shouted "Wait, Rose!"
When she didn't stop, you sighed and said, "Asda la vista."
My wife has just left me because of my obsession with supermarkets As she was walking down the path I shouted "Wait, Rose!"
people like big dick nick.
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.34]