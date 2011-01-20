« previous next »
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6520 on: February 12, 2022, 12:26:48 am »
What did the pirates call Noah's Ark?

The Arrrrrrrrk.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6521 on: February 12, 2022, 12:29:47 am »
A woman is cleaning her 12 yr old's bedroom when she finds a load of serious bondage gear and fetish mags.

She asks her husband: "what should we do"?

Husband replies: "well I'm no expert but I wouldn't fucking spank him".
this thread, I need to come more often!
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6522 on: February 12, 2022, 12:58:45 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on February 12, 2022, 12:26:48 am
What did the pirates call Noah's Ark?

The Arrrrrrrrk.

 :lmao
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6523 on: February 13, 2022, 01:01:45 am »
On the M60 earlier a police car came flying past blues and twos and I got the chance to do the classic "He won't sell many ice creams going that fast" gag.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6524 on: February 13, 2022, 11:52:17 am »
Just seen a homeless man dressed as Henry VIII.

Crazy really because everyone knows that beggars can't be Tudors.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6525 on: February 13, 2022, 01:52:11 pm »
A woman walks out of the shower, winks at her boyfriend, and says, "Honey, I shaved myself down there. Do you know what that means?" The boyfriend says, "Yeah, it means the drain is clogged again."
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6526 on: February 14, 2022, 10:13:11 pm »
My wife has just left me because of my obsession with supermarkets  :(
As she was walking down the path I shouted "Wait, Rose!"
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6527 on: Yesterday at 07:16:10 pm »
Ive decided to write a book about todays storm.

Its just a draft right now though
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6528 on: Yesterday at 07:19:21 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:16:10 pm
Ive decided to write a book about todays storm.

Its just a draft right now though
Should be a breeze for a man with your skills. Hopefully it gets published. If not, I'm sure it will come as something of a blow.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6529 on: Yesterday at 07:22:27 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:16:10 pm
Ive decided to write a book about todays storm.

Its just a draft right now though
Ooooh get Eu. Nice idea, mind.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6530 on: Today at 10:13:03 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on February 14, 2022, 10:13:11 pm
My wife has just left me because of my obsession with supermarkets  :(
As she was walking down the path I shouted "Wait, Rose!"

When she didn't stop, you sighed and said, "Asda la vista."
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6531 on: Today at 10:21:32 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:13:03 am
When she didn't stop, you sighed and said, "Asda la vista."

She said it was the Lidl things that made her leave in the end.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6532 on: Today at 10:25:15 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on February 14, 2022, 10:13:11 pm
My wife has just left me because of my obsession with supermarkets  :(
As she was walking down the path I shouted "Wait, Rose!"

Yo've told us about your last wife Rose, but why did you your first wife, Tess go?
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6533 on: Today at 10:34:49 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 10:13:03 am
When she didn't stop, you sighed and said, "Asda la vista."

Bravo!
