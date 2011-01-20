« previous next »
Jokes so bad they're punny

farawayred

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
February 3, 2022, 05:04:55 am
The Canadian flag is the most embarrassing one. What are they hiding behind that maple leaf?!
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
February 3, 2022, 02:53:28 pm
Viagra:

It won't make you James Bond, but it'll make you Roger Moore.
afc turkish

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
February 3, 2022, 04:00:06 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on February  3, 2022, 02:53:28 pm
Viagra:

It won't make you James Bond, but it'll make you Roger Moore.

Simply atrocious... ;D
Sangria

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
February 3, 2022, 04:00:58 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on February  3, 2022, 04:00:06 pm
Simply atrocious... ;D

I thought it was pretty good.
afc turkish

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
February 3, 2022, 04:06:36 pm
Quote from: Sangria on February  3, 2022, 04:00:58 pm
I thought it was pretty good.

So bad it's punny, right?

Atrocious, bad, etc...

I laughed when I read it and all... :wave
Redwhiteandnotblue

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
February 3, 2022, 10:53:55 pm
The bloke who invented predictive text has died.

May he rust in piss.
SamLad

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
February 3, 2022, 11:38:41 pm
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on February  3, 2022, 10:53:55 pm
The bloke who invented predictive text has died.

May he rust in piss.
saw it coming a mile away, but still laughed.
gary75

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
February 4, 2022, 09:23:47 am
I went to an Eskimo restaurant and asked the waiter about the specials.

He said: 'We've got whale meat, or whale meat, or whale meat...  or we've got the Vera Lynn.'

I said 'What's the Vera Lynn?'

He said 'Whale meat again.....
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
February 4, 2022, 12:05:36 pm
Quote from: gary75 on February  4, 2022, 09:23:47 am
I went to an Eskimo restaurant and asked the waiter about the specials.

He said: 'We've got whale meat, or whale meat, or whale meat...  or we've got the Vera Lynn.'

I said 'What's the Vera Lynn?'

He said 'Whale meat again.....

:D
afc turkish

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
February 4, 2022, 01:39:44 pm
Quote from: gary75 on February  4, 2022, 09:23:47 am
I went to an Eskimo restaurant and asked the waiter about the specials.

He said: 'We've got whale meat, or whale meat, or whale meat...  or we've got the Vera Lynn.'

I said 'What's the Vera Lynn?'

He said 'Whale meat again.....

"...but I really won't be Inuit when we do..."
Son of Spion

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
February 4, 2022, 06:00:45 pm
Quote from: gary75 on February  4, 2022, 09:23:47 am
I went to an Eskimo restaurant and asked the waiter about the specials.

He said: 'We've got whale meat, or whale meat, or whale meat...  or we've got the Vera Lynn.'

I said 'What's the Vera Lynn?'

He said 'Whale meat again.....
I also once asked a waitress about the specials.

She said they were good in 1979, but lost their way after that.
24∗7

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
February 4, 2022, 06:39:04 pm
So, I called the waiter back to complain about the hair in my soup and he comes back with a new soup but in a smaller bowl. I again complain again about the hair and he says, " No Sir, it's a smaller bowl so it must be a rabbit."

Fuck off.  :wanker :lickin :wave
Elmo!

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
February 4, 2022, 08:41:47 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on February  4, 2022, 06:39:04 pm
So, I called the waiter back to complain about the hair in my soup and he comes back with a new soup but in a smaller bowl. I again complain again about the hair and he says, " No Sir, it's a smaller bowl so it must be a rabbit."

Fuck off.  :wanker :lickin :wave

 ;D

I've missed your jokes Jim.... welcome back!
jambutty

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
February 5, 2022, 12:54:30 am
True story.

In a NYC pub.  Well endowed barmaid asks what I'd like.  'Do you have any cider?" says I.  "I have a Magner's Pear" said she.

"You certainly do" I smiled.

As did she.
bradders1011

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
February 6, 2022, 09:40:26 pm
What kind of fish owns a music shop?

A piano tuna.
Tesco tearaway

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
February 6, 2022, 10:26:10 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on February  6, 2022, 09:40:26 pm
What kind of fish owns a music shop?

A piano tuna.
Is that because he wants his own plaice?
Or is it because he knows all the scales?
afc turkish

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
February 6, 2022, 10:37:42 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on February  6, 2022, 10:26:10 pm
Is that because he wants his own plaice?
Or is it because he knows all the scales?

Piano tuna has many strings to his bow...

a) philanthropist
Tesco tearaway

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
February 6, 2022, 10:48:38 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on February  6, 2022, 10:37:42 pm
Piano tuna has many strings to his bow...

a) philanthropist
Looks like you've brent over backwards to squeeze that one in  ;)
jambutty

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 01:32:39 am
Quote from: Elmo! on February  4, 2022, 08:41:47 pm
;D

I've missed your jokes Jim.... welcome back!

I haven't.

Welcome back. lid.
24∗7

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 12:16:00 pm
Nostalgia, eh? It's not what it used to be..........  :lickin
jambutty

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 07:43:06 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 12:16:00 pm
Nostalgia, eh? It's not what it used to be..........  :lickin

Isn't that a remedy for impacted bogies?
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 09:31:13 pm
I'm made up! Got a new job in Liverpool at a bike shop.

I'm their new spokesperson
jambutty

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 10:26:59 pm
When asked to use the word horticulture in a sentence, Dorothy Parker replied, "You can lead a whore to culture, but you can't make her think."
Jake

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 10:50:15 pm
When people talk about the holoc....

Actually nah, I'll leave that one to Jimmy Carr
Tesco tearaway

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Today at 06:02:15 am
My girlfriend disliked my obsession with Japanese food, sushi left me.
