Viagra:It won't make you James Bond, but it'll make you Roger Moore.
Simply atrocious...
I thought it was pretty good.
The bloke who invented predictive text has died.May he rust in piss.
I went to an Eskimo restaurant and asked the waiter about the specials.He said: 'We've got whale meat, or whale meat, or whale meat... or we've got the Vera Lynn.'I said 'What's the Vera Lynn?'He said 'Whale meat again.....
So, I called the waiter back to complain about the hair in my soup and he comes back with a new soup but in a smaller bowl. I again complain again about the hair and he says, " No Sir, it's a smaller bowl so it must be a rabbit."Fuck off.
What kind of fish owns a music shop?A piano tuna.
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
Is that because he wants his own plaice?Or is it because he knows all the scales?
Piano tuna has many strings to his bow...a) philanthropist
I've missed your jokes Jim.... welcome back!
Nostalgia, eh? It's not what it used to be..........
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.
