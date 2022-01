I was staggering out of town the other day after the match when some lad carrying a trumpet stopped me and said "Ey, mate, have you got the time"



I said "Hand me the trumpet"



He did and I started blowing it madly out of tune and horrifically badly





When I heard someone shouting "FUCK OFF IT'S FOUR O'CLOCK IN THE MORNING YOU TWAT!!!"







"There you go mate," I said as I continued walking home.