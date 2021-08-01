« previous next »
Jokes so bad they're punny

B.A. Baracus

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
August 1, 2021, 11:01:47 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on July 20, 2021, 09:06:35 am
Conwy stop the Welsh puns now, Im trying  to enjoy my Brecon and eggs



Fforest-fach sakes.
24∗7

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
August 1, 2021, 12:07:30 pm
Quote from: B.A. Baracus on August  1, 2021, 11:01:47 am
Fforest-fach sakes.
I got magical Powys....
Welshred

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
August 1, 2021, 12:31:53 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on July 20, 2021, 08:59:35 am
Had to read that one Caerphilly to spot it.

I really hate it when people butcher how my home town is pronounced just to make it into a pun :(
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
August 1, 2021, 12:33:13 pm
Quote from: Welshred on August  1, 2021, 12:31:53 pm
I really hate it when people butcher how my home town is pronounced just to make it into a pun :(
Wool :wave
Just Elmo?

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
August 1, 2021, 04:32:16 pm
Quote from: Welshred on August  1, 2021, 12:31:53 pm
I really hate it when people butcher how my home town is pronounced just to make it into a pun :(

That's pretty much most puns though, butchering the pronunciation to make it fit a different word.

I bet you laugh at all the other ones, but get all offended when it relates to you.   :P  ;D
jambutty

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
August 4, 2021, 10:36:32 am
"How many burgers did you eat at Caesar's BBQ?"

"Et tu, Brutus."

Elzar

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
August 4, 2021, 10:43:41 am
Quote from: Welshred on August  1, 2021, 12:31:53 pm
I really hate it when people butcher how my home town is pronounced just to make it into a pun :(

I used to be the same but I Preston and forgot about it.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
August 6, 2021, 01:05:16 pm
I just went into my butchers and asked for some tripe.

He gave me a Love Island box set.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
August 6, 2021, 03:38:59 pm
Quote from: Elzar on August  4, 2021, 10:43:41 am
I used to be the same but I Preston and forgot about it.

Yeah it used to make me Crosby cos people pronounced it wrong for the sake of a joke but Im over it now.
Buck Pete

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
August 6, 2021, 04:01:42 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on July 30, 2021, 10:41:37 pm
Daffy Duck calls the hotel desk & asks for a condom. They ask "Shall we put it on your bill" and he replies "are u thucking thupid I'll thucking thuffocate!"

:lmao
bradders1011

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
August 6, 2021, 11:25:21 pm
The local vicar's gone missing.

We've called Missing Parsons.
farawayred

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
August 7, 2021, 03:38:59 am
Got back from work, my wife was watching the Olympics. I asked her what's on now, she said diving.

Told her to turn it off, I can't stand watching United winning trophies.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
August 7, 2021, 03:25:51 pm
Took the bins out this morning. Worst date ever.
Red Berry

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
August 7, 2021, 06:13:20 pm
I was kidnapped by mimes. They did unspeakable things.
Son of Spion＊

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
August 7, 2021, 06:34:03 pm
I went to see a comedian in town last night.

His first joke didn't make me laugh, or his second...

In fact, no pun in ten did.

 :-\
FiSh77

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
August 7, 2021, 09:06:00 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on August  7, 2021, 06:34:03 pm
I went to see a comedian in town last night.

His first joke didn't make me laugh, or his second...

In fact, no pun in ten did.

 :-\

Wasn't Nick was it?
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
August 8, 2021, 08:26:41 pm
Geology rocks, but geographys where its at.
liversaint

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
August 8, 2021, 08:43:23 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on August  7, 2021, 03:25:51 pm
Took the bins out this morning. Worst date ever.

Thats rubbish
afc turkish

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
August 8, 2021, 08:58:18 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on August  8, 2021, 08:26:41 pm
Geology rocks, but geographys where its at.

 ;D

Paolo weighing in...
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
August 8, 2021, 09:08:28 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on August  8, 2021, 08:58:18 pm
;D

Paolo weighing in...
Good evening matey.  Have you heard there is a coin shortage in America? 

They are running out of common cents.
Tesco tearaway∗

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
August 8, 2021, 09:10:28 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on August  8, 2021, 09:08:28 pm
Good evening matey.  Have you heard there is a coin shortage in America? 

They are running out of common cents.
They need to buck their ideas up.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
August 8, 2021, 09:23:11 pm
After the result in the 3rd test yesterday, I couldn't help but feel, the more things change, the Morne Steyn the same.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Yesterday at 10:27:59 am
Quote from: FiSh77 on August  7, 2021, 09:06:00 pm
Wasn't Nick was it?

Piss off! :D

Saw this on Twitter earlier and thought it was good:

My bear's diarrhoea problems are starting to worry me. The vet says he's getting better but he's not out of the woods yet.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Today at 03:54:19 pm
I got hit with a bottle of Omega 3 tablets yesterday.
Luckily my injuries are only super fish oil.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Today at 04:20:17 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Today at 03:54:19 pm
I got hit with a bottle of Omega 3 tablets yesterday.
Luckily my injuries are only super fish oil.
:wellin
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
Today at 06:19:14 pm
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Today at 03:54:19 pm
I got hit with a bottle of Omega 3 tablets yesterday.
Luckily my injuries are only super fish oil.
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 04:20:17 pm
:wellin

Applauding typical Tesco?

Shirley not...
