« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 146 147 148 149 150 [151]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jokes so bad they're punny  (Read 413109 times)

Offline 24∗7

  • Wrote the Kama Sutra. Top Soul Shagger! Ma olen rohkem kui piisavalt igav, you fuckin bad bellend <3
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,417
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6000 on: April 21, 2021, 07:26:54 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on April 21, 2021, 07:02:02 pm
Simply unbearable...
Too high-brow...n for you?
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline joe buck

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 435
  • La..La..La..La..La Goose..Goose Goose Goose.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6001 on: April 21, 2021, 07:48:08 pm »
How do you tell the illegitimate jelly babies from the legitimate ones
Turn the bag upside down and the bastards fall out.
Logged
Thank you for the music mr dave greenfield RIP

Offline 24∗7

  • Wrote the Kama Sutra. Top Soul Shagger! Ma olen rohkem kui piisavalt igav, you fuckin bad bellend <3
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,417
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6002 on: April 21, 2021, 07:52:15 pm »
Just finished writing my book on tantric sex. It's been a long time coming.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,560
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6003 on: April 21, 2021, 07:54:40 pm »
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on April 21, 2021, 06:33:39 pm
Then he'd be able to see Europe, the Equator and potentially any country beginning with E (depending on the Earth's rotation). 😉
Not if those countries and the Equator were under cloud cover  :D
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,343
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6004 on: April 21, 2021, 07:56:42 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on April 21, 2021, 07:52:15 pm
Just finished writing my book on tantric sex. It's been a long time coming.

Plot with many twists and turns?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Liv4-3lee

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,869
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6005 on: April 22, 2021, 10:06:43 am »
What does Jeff Bezos do before bed?

He puts his pyjamazon.
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • Wrote the Kama Sutra. Top Soul Shagger! Ma olen rohkem kui piisavalt igav, you fuckin bad bellend <3
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,417
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6006 on: April 22, 2021, 10:27:05 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on April 21, 2021, 07:56:42 pm
Plot with many twists and turns?
With a spectacular climax.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Scottish-Don

  • Maggie May, Kez, Kopbird, LFCMunkee and gerrardspetal in any order
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,497
  • 'Cause he's a dedicated follower of fashion
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6007 on: April 22, 2021, 01:39:19 pm »
 "I played football on holiday and tackled every player"

 "Injure many? "

 "No, I was in Italy. ".........
Logged
Follow me on Twitter - @achtung_davie

Offline 24∗7

  • Wrote the Kama Sutra. Top Soul Shagger! Ma olen rohkem kui piisavalt igav, you fuckin bad bellend <3
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,417
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6008 on: April 22, 2021, 01:46:11 pm »
Quote from: Scottish-Don on April 22, 2021, 01:39:19 pm
"I played football on holiday and tackled every player"

 "Injure many? "

 "No, I was in Italy. ".........
If it was in North Yorkshire, you'd have been Redcar....ded.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6009 on: April 22, 2021, 02:34:02 pm »
As a child I was made to walk the plank.

We couldnt afford a dog.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,733
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6010 on: April 22, 2021, 09:16:26 pm »
Quote from: Scottish-Don on April 22, 2021, 01:39:19 pm
"I played football on holiday and tackled every player"

 "Injure many? "

 "No, I was in Italy. ".........

That's pretty good.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,001
  • Indefatigability
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6011 on: April 23, 2021, 10:32:56 am »
I got sacked from my position as zookeeper.

There was a sign that said: "Please do not feed the animals".

So I didn't.
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6012 on: April 25, 2021, 09:49:11 am »
Sting has been kidnapped.

The Police have no lead.
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,155
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6013 on: April 25, 2021, 09:51:49 am »
Quote from: sinnermichael on April 25, 2021, 09:49:11 am
Sting has been kidnapped.

The Police have no lead.

you should be arrested for that joke

Logged

∆×∆p×≥h/4π

Offline 24∗7

  • Wrote the Kama Sutra. Top Soul Shagger! Ma olen rohkem kui piisavalt igav, you fuckin bad bellend <3
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,417
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6014 on: April 25, 2021, 10:52:01 am »
It's a bassless story.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline liversaint

  • Beach boy giver of yuletide joy to ha-run-run-reindeer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,444
  • Settle down Beavis
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6015 on: April 25, 2021, 03:14:30 pm »
Hopefully they can drum up a bit of publicity for it
Logged
You say Honey? I say Fuck off.

You dont win friends with Salad

There is another option. Mr Ferguson organises the fixtures in his office and sends it to us and everyone will know and cannot complain. That is simple.

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,560
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6016 on: April 25, 2021, 03:57:08 pm »
They found him in a quarry looking for rock sand.
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline 24∗7

  • Wrote the Kama Sutra. Top Soul Shagger! Ma olen rohkem kui piisavalt igav, you fuckin bad bellend <3
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,417
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6017 on: April 25, 2021, 04:27:03 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on April 25, 2021, 03:57:08 pm
They found him in a quarry looking for rock sand.
No coincidences - that was in Sin Crony city centre.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,155
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6018 on: Yesterday at 12:27:17 pm »
a man goes to see a psychiatrist

how can i help you?

i think i'm a dog

i see - just sit yourself down on that couch over there

i can't - i'm not allowed on the furniture

~~~~~~~

(one for the misogynists amongst you)

a man close to death calls his wife over

what's up dear? she asks

promise me one last thing on my death bed, that you'll marry our next door neighbour pete

i thought you hated pete?

i do

Logged

∆×∆p×≥h/4π

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,744
  • We're not English we're Scouse!
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6019 on: Yesterday at 12:48:58 pm »
A newly qualified young Priest is taking confession for the very first time and is understandably nervous. To ease his nerves, the elderly Priest is prepared him an A-Z of sins which he puts up on the wall of the confessional box. It tells the young Priest what particular penance should be given depending on the sin, for example T - Theft = three hail Mary's etc.

The first guy comes in, "Forgive me Father for I have sinned, I'm having an affair behind my wife's back". The Priest immediately goes to A for adultery and sees that four Hail Mary's are required. The confessor goes away feeling much better and the young Priest is happy with the outcome.

Another person comes in, an old lady, "Forgive me Father, its been two weeks since my last confession, I had some jealous thoughts about my neighbours new curtains".
Again, the new Priest goes to his list, J - jealousy, "ahhh this is easy", thinks the young Priest after sending the old lady on her way.

Again, another person comes into the confessional box, a middle aged man, "forgive me Father, I have sinned, I was caught masturbating on the bus!"
Taken aback, the young Priest goes to his list, M - Masturbation, nothing was listed, he then went to W - Wanking, again, nothing listed. He decided to go and ask the old Priest for his guidance so began searching the church grounds for him.

Looking everywhere, he couldn't find him at all and was close to panic. Going into the church gardens he spied an Alter Boy sat under a tree reading a book, "excuse me, but you haven't seen the old Priest anywhere have you, I need to find him?", the Alter Boy says he hasn't seen him all morning.

Beside himself, the young Priest says to the Alter Boy, "ohhhh for fooks sake, don't suppose you know what the old Priest normally gives for a wank?"

The Alter Boy replied, "a wank? normally a Mars Bar and bag of crisps!"  8)
Logged
"I know this is a place for big football moments - we didn't start this story, there were other people. But we know about our responsibility to try to write a few nice stories in football and tonight it was a really nice story."

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,999
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6020 on: Today at 12:50:24 pm »
 :)
Logged

Offline stoz

  • John Motson. The Flag Bearer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,128
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6021 on: Today at 07:25:25 pm »
Quote from: Scottish-Don on April 22, 2021, 01:39:19 pm
"I played football on holiday and tackled every player"

 "Injure many? "

 "No, I was in Italy. ".........
Quote from: 24∗7 on April 22, 2021, 01:46:11 pm
If it was in North Yorkshire, you'd have been Redcar....ded.

On a foggy night in a small town in Norfolk, you'll likely get Diss mist.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,343
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6022 on: Today at 08:08:13 pm »
Quote from: stoz on Today at 07:25:25 pm
On a foggy night in a small town in Norfolk, you'll likely get Diss mist.

 :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,109
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6023 on: Today at 11:02:35 pm »
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,109
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6024 on: Today at 11:16:50 pm »
Quote from: gary75 on September 19, 2020, 09:01:31 pm
"OK Fred, Velma, and Daphne. Name one of the Big Five game animals in Africa."

"Rhino."

"I know you do, Scooby, but it's not your turn."

;D
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.
Pages: 1 ... 146 147 148 149 150 [151]   Go Up
« previous next »
 