A newly qualified young Priest is taking confession for the very first time and is understandably nervous. To ease his nerves, the elderly Priest is prepared him an A-Z of sins which he puts up on the wall of the confessional box. It tells the young Priest what particular penance should be given depending on the sin, for example T - Theft = three hail Mary's etc.The first guy comes in, "Forgive me Father for I have sinned, I'm having an affair behind my wife's back". The Priest immediately goes to A for adultery and sees that four Hail Mary's are required. The confessor goes away feeling much better and the young Priest is happy with the outcome.Another person comes in, an old lady, "Forgive me Father, its been two weeks since my last confession, I had some jealous thoughts about my neighbours new curtains".Again, the new Priest goes to his list, J - jealousy, "ahhh this is easy", thinks the young Priest after sending the old lady on her way.Again, another person comes into the confessional box, a middle aged man, "forgive me Father, I have sinned, I was caught masturbating on the bus!"Taken aback, the young Priest goes to his list, M - Masturbation, nothing was listed, he then went to W - Wanking, again, nothing listed. He decided to go and ask the old Priest for his guidance so began searching the church grounds for him.Looking everywhere, he couldn't find him at all and was close to panic. Going into the church gardens he spied an Alter Boy sat under a tree reading a book, "excuse me, but you haven't seen the old Priest anywhere have you, I need to find him?", the Alter Boy says he hasn't seen him all morning.Beside himself, the young Priest says to the Alter Boy, "ohhhh for fooks sake, don't suppose you know what the old Priest normally gives for a wank?"The Alter Boy replied, "a wank? normally a Mars Bar and bag of crisps!"