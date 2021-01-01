« previous next »
Author Topic: Jokes so bad they're punny  (Read 411694 times)

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6000 on: Yesterday at 07:26:54 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 07:02:02 pm
Simply unbearable...
Too high-brow...n for you?
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6001 on: Yesterday at 07:48:08 pm »
How do you tell the illegitimate jelly babies from the legitimate ones
Turn the bag upside down and the bastards fall out.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6002 on: Yesterday at 07:52:15 pm »
Just finished writing my book on tantric sex. It's been a long time coming.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6003 on: Yesterday at 07:54:40 pm »
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on Yesterday at 06:33:39 pm
Then he'd be able to see Europe, the Equator and potentially any country beginning with E (depending on the Earth's rotation). 😉
Not if those countries and the Equator were under cloud cover  :D
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6004 on: Yesterday at 07:56:42 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 07:52:15 pm
Just finished writing my book on tantric sex. It's been a long time coming.

Plot with many twists and turns?
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #6005 on: Today at 10:06:43 am »
What does Jeff Bezos do before bed?

He puts his pyjamazon.
