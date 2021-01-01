Simply unbearable...
Then he'd be able to see Europe, the Equator and potentially any country beginning with E (depending on the Earth's rotation). 😉
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
Just finished writing my book on tantric sex. It's been a long time coming.
