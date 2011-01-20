« previous next »
Author Topic: Jokes so bad they're punny  (Read 408397 times)

Offline Redwhiteandnotblue

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5920 on: March 28, 2021, 08:20:48 pm »
I've taken up blindfolded darts. It's brilliant. You should try it too...

...go on, you don't know what you're missing!
Offline Statto Red

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5921 on: March 28, 2021, 08:48:32 pm »
As posted on the Everton thread.

Bet

Aliens to land on earth
10,000/1

Everton to win a trophy
Odds? ask the aliens when they get here first.
 ;D
Offline liversaint

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5922 on: March 29, 2021, 11:17:39 am »
A girl came up to me earlier today and said she recognised me from the vegetarian club.

I was confused, I'd never met herbivore
Offline 24∗7

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5923 on: March 29, 2021, 01:15:59 pm »
That's brilliant.
Online blert596

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5924 on: March 30, 2021, 02:18:23 pm »
I'd booked a table at a restaurant the other day and got there a bit early.

Hiya, is my table ready yet?

Sorry, no. Do you mind waiting?

No course not.

Cool, could you take these over to table 4 then.
Offline Sangria

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5925 on: March 31, 2021, 08:00:06 pm »
It took a think or two before I got this one. Lol.
Offline liverbloke

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5926 on: April 1, 2021, 11:04:15 am »
i went for a job on a building site and i said to the foreman

any jobs going?

he said - can you make a pot of tea?

i said - yes no problem

he said - can you operate a small crane?

and i said - fucking hell how big is the tea pot
Online Medellin

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5927 on: April 1, 2021, 11:33:30 am »
Just heard there was an explosion at the cheese factory in France.
There is nothing left but De-Brie.
Online Tesco tearaway

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5928 on: April 1, 2021, 12:39:02 pm »
Which whey did the rest of the factory go?
Offline Only Me

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5929 on: April 1, 2021, 12:54:37 pm »
How many murder victims does it take to change a light bulb?

No idea. All I know is its more than 15 - that cellar of mine is still pitch black...
Offline Just Elmo?

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5930 on: April 1, 2021, 01:54:55 pm »
Love a bit of dark humour.
Offline Phil M

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5931 on: April 1, 2021, 01:56:24 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on April  1, 2021, 12:54:37 pm
How many murder victims does it take to change a light bulb?

No idea. All I know is its more than 15 - that cellar of mine is still pitch black...

If they were dead how could they change the bulb anyway?  :P
Offline 24∗7

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5932 on: April 1, 2021, 04:15:06 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on April  1, 2021, 01:54:55 pm
Love a bit of dark humour.
I've heard you're also fond of some light relief now and then......
Online Tesco tearaway

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5933 on: April 1, 2021, 05:05:50 pm »
Sounds a bit shady to me...
Offline 24∗7

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5934 on: April 1, 2021, 06:13:52 pm »
That could change though at the flick of a switch...
Offline farawayred

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5935 on: April 1, 2021, 07:18:04 pm »
From how many tries? Apparently, the evidence suggests that 15 were not enough...
Offline Just Elmo?

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5936 on: April 1, 2021, 07:19:46 pm »
Occasionally, when I have been LED astray.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5937 on: April 2, 2021, 10:37:17 pm »
My mum didn't believe I could make a bike out of spaghetti until I rode pasta.
Offline liversaint

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5938 on: April 4, 2021, 08:00:38 am »
Watt a poor excuse
Offline bradders1011

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5939 on: April 4, 2021, 09:23:50 pm »
Man United have got Granada in the next round of the Uefa Cup.

It they win that they face LWT.
Offline stoz

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5940 on: April 4, 2021, 11:47:25 pm »
But with travel restrictions in place, before they can play Granada, the first challenge is that they have to be able to get past the Border
Offline Red_Mist

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5941 on: April 5, 2021, 09:43:49 am »
Luckily I wont have to watch it....since the old one broke, I havent got ATV
Offline liverbloke

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5942 on: April 5, 2021, 12:19:28 pm »
people have been talking behind my back about the fact that i like to wear mittens...

but i don't like to point fingers
Offline 24∗7

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5943 on: April 5, 2021, 01:00:27 pm »
Oh that one gets a thumbs up from me :thumbup :thumbup
Offline bradders1011

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5944 on: April 5, 2021, 07:45:46 pm »
Glovely stuff.
Offline farawayred

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5945 on: April 6, 2021, 04:55:27 am »
Do you have two left hands?!

Offline 24∗7

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5946 on: April 6, 2021, 06:16:07 am »
I'm twice as sinister as the rest of you :P
Offline farawayred

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5947 on: April 6, 2021, 07:04:04 am »
You are not right then.  ;D
Online Medellin

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5948 on: Yesterday at 11:32:09 am »
My neighbours are miserable bastards.
Banging on my shed pub wall at 4 o'clock this morning, luckily I was still up playing some music.
He shouted 'can we have a little respect please'?
I shouted back 'I'm not a big Erasure fan but ok..this one's for you'! 🕺🎵🎵
Offline liverbloke

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5949 on: Yesterday at 06:39:30 pm »
my girlfriend said i was an animal in bed last night  :wave

was i? i answered

yeh a sloth - was the reply

Online sinnermichael

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5950 on: Today at 04:33:02 pm »
BUZZ ALDRIN: I spy, with my little eye, something beginning with E.

NEIL ARMSTRONG: Earth?
BUZZ: Nope

*5 minutes silence*

BUZZ: OK, yep.
Offline Fitzy.

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5951 on: Today at 06:08:15 pm »
Made me snort.
Online Tesco tearaway

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5952 on: Today at 10:45:56 pm »
What do you call a man with a rubber toe?
Roberto.
Online Tesco tearaway

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5953 on: Today at 10:53:48 pm »
What's the difference between a dirty bus stop and a lobster with breast implants?
One is a crusty bus station and the other is a busty crustacean.
Offline 24∗7

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5954 on: Today at 11:09:25 pm »
Random thought..... when flat earth conspiracy theorists meet up in the pub, does any of them get a round in? 🤔
Online afc turkish

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5955 on: Today at 11:45:11 pm »
Just awful...

Put your foot in it with that one...
