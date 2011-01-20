« previous next »
Author Topic: Jokes so bad they're punny  (Read 406698 times)

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5920 on: March 28, 2021, 08:20:48 pm »
I've taken up blindfolded darts. It's brilliant. You should try it too...

...go on, you don't know what you're missing!
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5921 on: March 28, 2021, 08:48:32 pm »
As posted on the Everton thread.

Bet

Aliens to land on earth
10,000/1

Everton to win a trophy
Odds? ask the aliens when they get here first.
 ;D
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5922 on: March 29, 2021, 11:17:39 am »
A girl came up to me earlier today and said she recognised me from the vegetarian club.

I was confused, I'd never met herbivore
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5923 on: March 29, 2021, 01:15:59 pm »
Quote from: liversaint on March 29, 2021, 11:17:39 am
A girl came up to me earlier today and said she recognised me from the vegetarian club.

I was confused, I'd never met herbivore
That's brilliant.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5924 on: March 30, 2021, 02:18:23 pm »
I'd booked a table at a restaurant the other day and got there a bit early.

Hiya, is my table ready yet?

Sorry, no. Do you mind waiting?

No course not.

Cool, could you take these over to table 4 then.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5925 on: March 31, 2021, 08:00:06 pm »
Quote from: blert596 on March 30, 2021, 02:18:23 pm
I'd booked a table at a restaurant the other day and got there a bit early.

Hiya, is my table ready yet?

Sorry, no. Do you mind waiting?

No course not.

Cool, could you take these over to table 4 then.


It took a think or two before I got this one. Lol.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5926 on: Yesterday at 11:04:15 am »
i went for a job on a building site and i said to the foreman

any jobs going?

he said - can you make a pot of tea?

i said - yes no problem

he said - can you operate a small crane?

and i said - fucking hell how big is the tea pot
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5927 on: Yesterday at 11:33:30 am »
Just heard there was an explosion at the cheese factory in France.
There is nothing left but De-Brie.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5928 on: Yesterday at 12:39:02 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 11:33:30 am
Just heard there was an explosion at the cheese factory in France.
There is nothing left but De-Brie.
Which whey did the rest of the factory go?
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5929 on: Yesterday at 12:54:37 pm »
How many murder victims does it take to change a light bulb?

No idea. All I know is its more than 15 - that cellar of mine is still pitch black...
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5930 on: Yesterday at 01:54:55 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 12:54:37 pm
How many murder victims does it take to change a light bulb?

No idea. All I know is its more than 15 - that cellar of mine is still pitch black...

Love a bit of dark humour.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5931 on: Yesterday at 01:56:24 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 12:54:37 pm
How many murder victims does it take to change a light bulb?

No idea. All I know is its more than 15 - that cellar of mine is still pitch black...

If they were dead how could they change the bulb anyway?  :P
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5932 on: Yesterday at 04:15:06 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 01:54:55 pm
Love a bit of dark humour.
I've heard you're also fond of some light relief now and then......
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5933 on: Yesterday at 05:05:50 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 04:15:06 pm
I've heard you're also fond of some light relief now and then......
Sounds a bit shady to me...
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5934 on: Yesterday at 06:13:52 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on Yesterday at 05:05:50 pm
Sounds a bit shady to me...
That could change though at the flick of a switch...
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5935 on: Yesterday at 07:18:04 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 06:13:52 pm
That could change though at the flick of a switch...
From how many tries? Apparently, the evidence suggests that 15 were not enough...
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5936 on: Yesterday at 07:19:46 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 04:15:06 pm
I've heard you're also fond of some light relief now and then......

Occasionally, when I have been LED astray.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5937 on: Today at 10:37:17 pm »
My mum didn't believe I could make a bike out of spaghetti until I rode pasta.
