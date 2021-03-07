You need to Polish this joke a bit.
I have a Polish friend who is a sound technician.And a Czech one too. And a Czech one too.How's this? I assume that's what you meant but I was Russian a bit.
Chile out, you seem Hungary for more criticism.
people like big dick nick.
Jamaican me crazy with all these puns
That well known Eastern European nation?
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
I've never known Estonia response to a pun than this.
When it comes to puns, there can be no cutting Kaunas.
I Moldova whether I should reply in such a stroppy way before posting.
our local football team played a couple of games today at the local quarrywe won 2-1 on aggregate
Did you celebrate by getting very stoned.....? (d'ya dig that one, eh?!)
Played hard rock and got stoned, I like that...
me stoned? boulderdash!
Don't worry, he'll soon come back to you with a gravelling apology.
999, what's your emergency?I'm being chased by a man with a cut of beef coming out of his shoulder!OK, stay calm.That's him, yeah.
Well done, it's rare to see a good joke in here.
Very good You've literally peppered your reply with puns
I'm sure I could edit it and fillet with more if I tried.
Why do people called Pat change their name and then move to another country?
So, I took this Liverpool girl out to a vegetarian restaurantI said, Do you like avocado?She said, No, I avent even passed me driving test yet
