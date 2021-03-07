« previous next »
Author Topic: Jokes so bad they're punny  (Read 399954 times)

Offline Redwhiteandnotblue

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5840 on: March 7, 2021, 05:46:17 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on March  3, 2021, 12:52:11 am
You need to Polish this joke a bit.

I have a Polish friend who is a sound technician.
And a Czech one too. And a Czech one too.

How's this? I assume that's what you meant but I was Russian a bit.
Offline Redwhiteandnotblue

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5841 on: March 7, 2021, 05:48:18 pm »
I just got hit in the head by a Powertool. I was just minding my own business and then, suddenly, out of nowhere,
...
...
...
...
...
...
...
...
...
...
...
Bosch!
Offline farawayred

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5842 on: March 7, 2021, 06:31:41 pm »
Quote from: Redwhiteandnotblue on March  7, 2021, 05:46:17 pm
I have a Polish friend who is a sound technician.
And a Czech one too. And a Czech one too.

How's this? I assume that's what you meant but I was Russian a bit.
Chile out, you seem Hungary for more criticism.
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5843 on: March 7, 2021, 06:41:40 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on March  7, 2021, 06:31:41 pm
Chile out, you seem Hungary for more criticism.
Jamaican me crazy with all these puns
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5844 on: March 7, 2021, 08:29:07 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on March  3, 2021, 12:52:11 am
You need to Polish this joke a bit.

Im certainly Hungary for more.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5845 on: March 7, 2021, 08:29:43 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on March  7, 2021, 06:41:40 pm
Jamaican me crazy with all these puns

That well known Eastern European nation?
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5846 on: March 8, 2021, 09:35:59 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March  7, 2021, 08:29:43 pm
That well known Eastern European nation?
Limited to Eastern European countries are we? Like farawayred said, Chile out.
Offline Just Elmo?

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5847 on: March 8, 2021, 10:07:27 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March  7, 2021, 08:29:43 pm
That well known Eastern European nation?

No need to get Eire-ate about it.
Offline 24∗7

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5848 on: March 8, 2021, 11:58:21 am »
This has been Balticklingly funny....
Online Tesco tearaway

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5849 on: March 8, 2021, 12:03:12 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March  7, 2021, 08:29:43 pm
That well known Eastern European nation?
I've never known Estonia response to a pun than this.
Offline 24∗7

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5850 on: March 8, 2021, 12:35:32 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on March  8, 2021, 12:03:12 pm
I've never known Estonia response to a pun than this.
:lmao Standing Tall-inn every situation, me.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5851 on: March 8, 2021, 12:40:17 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on March  8, 2021, 12:03:12 pm
I've never known Estonia response to a pun than this.

I Moldova whether I should reply in such a stroppy way before posting.
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5852 on: March 8, 2021, 12:47:17 pm »
When it comes to puns, there can be no cutting Kaunas.
Offline 24∗7

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5853 on: March 8, 2021, 01:10:38 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on March  8, 2021, 12:47:17 pm
When it comes to puns, there can be no cutting Kaunas.
Oh well played - it takes a total Pun Tartu come up with one like this though......... :wave
Offline liverbloke

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5854 on: March 8, 2021, 03:15:33 pm »
i came second in my star-gazing class

so they gave me a constellation prize

-----

our local football team played a couple of games today at the local quarry

we won 2-1 on aggregate
Online Tesco tearaway

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5855 on: March 8, 2021, 03:15:37 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on March  8, 2021, 12:40:17 pm
I Moldova whether I should reply in such a stroppy way before posting.
I can't imagine you Balkan over it for very long.
Offline 24∗7

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5856 on: March 8, 2021, 04:51:45 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on March  8, 2021, 03:15:33 pm
our local football team played a couple of games today at the local quarry

we won 2-1 on aggregate
Did you celebrate by getting very stoned.....? (d'ya dig that one, eh?!)
Offline farawayred

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5857 on: March 8, 2021, 08:44:49 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on March  8, 2021, 04:51:45 pm
Did you celebrate by getting very stoned.....? (d'ya dig that one, eh?!)
Played hard rock and got stoned, I like that...
Offline 24∗7

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5858 on: March 9, 2021, 08:08:37 am »

What's the best way to delegate?
I'm asking for a friend....
Offline liverbloke

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5859 on: March 9, 2021, 09:26:08 am »
Quote from: 24∗7 on March  8, 2021, 04:51:45 pm
Did you celebrate by getting very stoned.....? (d'ya dig that one, eh?!)

me stoned? boulderdash!

Offline Just Elmo?

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5860 on: March 9, 2021, 09:35:39 am »
Quote from: farawayred on March  8, 2021, 08:44:49 pm
Played hard rock and got stoned, I like that...

Getting his rocks off.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Z3ZCZjhjguA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Z3ZCZjhjguA</a>
Online Tesco tearaway

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5861 on: March 9, 2021, 10:40:30 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on March  9, 2021, 09:26:08 am
me stoned? boulderdash!
Don't worry, he'll soon come back to you with a gravelling apology.
That's the time to shake hands and wipe the slate clean.
Offline 24∗7

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5862 on: March 9, 2021, 11:16:32 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on March  9, 2021, 10:40:30 am
Don't worry, he'll soon come back to you with a gravelling apology.
Too busy having a blast......something about wiping something clean........
Offline bradders1011

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5863 on: March 9, 2021, 02:43:48 pm »
999, what's your emergency?

I'm being chased by a man with a cut of beef coming out of his shoulder!

OK, stay calm.

That's him, yeah.
Offline Just Elmo?

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5864 on: March 9, 2021, 03:33:26 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on March  9, 2021, 02:43:48 pm
999, what's your emergency?

I'm being chased by a man with a cut of beef coming out of his shoulder!

OK, stay calm.

That's him, yeah.

 ;D

Well done, it's rare to see a good joke in here.
Online Tesco tearaway

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5865 on: March 9, 2021, 04:03:00 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on March  9, 2021, 02:43:48 pm
999, what's your emergency?

I'm being chased by a man with a cut of beef coming out of his shoulder!

OK, stay calm.

That's him, yeah.
Very good ;D

Quote from: Just Elmo? on March  9, 2021, 03:33:26 pm
;D

Well done, it's rare to see a good joke in here.
You've literally peppered your reply with puns  :D
Offline bradders1011

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5866 on: March 9, 2021, 04:10:01 pm »
It's a nice family joke, nothing blue.
Offline Just Elmo?

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5867 on: March 9, 2021, 06:17:02 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on March  9, 2021, 04:03:00 pm
Very good ;D
You've literally peppered your reply with puns  :D

I'm sure I could edit it and fillet with more if I tried.
Online Tesco tearaway

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5868 on: March 9, 2021, 09:12:40 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on March  9, 2021, 06:17:02 pm
I'm sure I could edit it and fillet with more if I tried.
Chop chop...
Offline liverbloke

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5869 on: March 10, 2021, 09:04:11 am »
2 super heroes meet

so what's your super power?

i can move any object with my laser-ray vision

nice

so what's yours?

i have perfect hindsight

that's not very practical

yes, i can see that now
Offline 24∗7

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5870 on: March 10, 2021, 03:20:11 pm »
Why do people called Pat change their name and then move to another country?
Offline farawayred

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5871 on: March 10, 2021, 07:06:45 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on March 10, 2021, 03:20:11 pm
Why do people called Pat change their name and then move to another country?
I think they move to another country first, then they change their name. Maybe it's the local requirements.  ;D
Offline liverbloke

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5872 on: Yesterday at 08:47:28 am »
hey lads i'm organising a meeting for those of you who have a problem having an orgasm

if you can't come then let me know

Offline sinnermichael

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5873 on: Yesterday at 10:58:13 am »
I've spent so much money on pens and pencils recently, I'm now overdrawn.
Offline Kashinoda

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5874 on: Today at 02:40:37 pm »
So, I took this Liverpool girl out to a vegetarian restaurant

I said, Do you like avocado?

She said, No, I avent even passed me driving test yet
Offline blert596

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5875 on: Today at 05:04:14 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 02:40:37 pm
So, I took this Liverpool girl out to a vegetarian restaurant

I said, Do you like avocado?

She said, No, I avent even passed me driving test yet

Brill.

I'm nicking it btw :-)
Online Son of Spion＊

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5876 on: Today at 06:11:29 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 02:40:37 pm
So, I took this Liverpool girl out to a vegetarian restaurant

I said, Do you like avocado?

She said, No, I avent even passed me driving test yet
:wellin
Online Tesco tearaway

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5877 on: Today at 06:13:41 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 02:40:37 pm
So, I took this Liverpool girl out to a vegetarian restaurant

I said, Do you like avocado?

She said, No, I avent even passed me driving test yet

;D
