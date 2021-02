a man goes for an interview



interviewer - right, let's get started, can you tell me your greatest weakness



man - erm... well, i tend to speak my mind



interviewer - that could be seen as a strength actually, showing that you won't be easily manipulated and would stand by your convictions - i personally see that as a great answer to my opening question and i can tell you now that you have really impressed me, well done



man - i couldn't give a shit what you think