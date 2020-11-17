Ronnie should ask himself Wyman?
people like big dick nick.
Watts it got to do with him?
No one turned up to the first meeting of my new 'Sarcasm Support Group', despite all those who said they were looking forward to it.....
I went to the record shop and I said "What have you got by The Doors?" He said: "A bucket of sand and a fire blanket!"
I'm not a huge fan of these scientists opening Egyptian mummies coffins and charging people to see. Personally think it's a pyramid scheme.
Pharaoh nuff.
oh you're just a mummy's boy
Quite kinky too. I'm heavily into bandage.
Tomb uch info.
Giza break, Nick.
Anyone who isn't enjoying these is just in denile.
So I said to the Daleks, "Why don't you just have an apple a day?"
They would, but given their apple phobia, they are too Gala-fraid.
Today is gonna be the day that they're gonna throw it back to you.
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
