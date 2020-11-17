« previous next »
Author Topic: Jokes so bad they're punny  (Read 365655 times)

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5480 on: November 17, 2020, 11:03:20 AM »
Quote from: Buck Pete on November 17, 2020, 10:53:45 AM
Ronnie should ask himself Wyman?

Watts it got to do with him?
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5481 on: November 17, 2020, 12:32:08 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on November 17, 2020, 11:03:20 AM
Watts it got to do with him?
You taking the Mick?
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5482 on: November 17, 2020, 12:51:31 PM »
No one turned up to the first meeting of my new 'Sarcasm Support Group', despite all those who said they were looking forward to it.....  :-\
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5483 on: November 17, 2020, 01:07:02 PM »
Quote from: 24∗7 on November 17, 2020, 12:51:31 PM
No one turned up to the first meeting of my new 'Sarcasm Support Group', despite all those who said they were looking forward to it.....  :-\

 :D
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5484 on: November 17, 2020, 01:12:58 PM »
Quote from: 24∗7 on November 17, 2020, 12:51:31 PM
No one turned up to the first meeting of my new 'Sarcasm Support Group', despite all those who said they were looking forward to it.....  :-\

oh I'm so surprised

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5485 on: November 17, 2020, 03:18:42 PM »
I went to the record shop and I said "What have you got by The Doors?"

He said: "A bucket of sand and a fire blanket!"

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5486 on: November 17, 2020, 04:55:24 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on November 17, 2020, 03:18:42 PM
I went to the record shop and I said "What have you got by The Doors?"

He said: "A bucket of sand and a fire blanket!"

with jokes like that, as a comedian, you could break on through

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5487 on: November 17, 2020, 10:45:04 PM »
What's Mo Farah's favourite film?

Quorn of the Dead.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5488 on: November 18, 2020, 04:31:17 PM »
I'm not a huge fan of these scientists opening Egyptian mummies coffins and charging people to see. Personally think it's a pyramid scheme.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5489 on: November 18, 2020, 04:36:23 PM »
Quote from: King.Keita on November 18, 2020, 04:31:17 PM
I'm not a huge fan of these scientists opening Egyptian mummies coffins and charging people to see. Personally think it's a pyramid scheme.

Pharaoh nuff.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5490 on: November 18, 2020, 05:51:31 PM »
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5491 on: November 18, 2020, 06:05:59 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on November 18, 2020, 04:36:23 PM
Pharaoh nuff.

oh you're just a mummy's boy
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5492 on: November 18, 2020, 10:39:07 PM »
Quote from: liverbloke on November 18, 2020, 06:05:59 PM
oh you're just a mummy's boy

Quite kinky too. I'm heavily into bandage.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5493 on: November 18, 2020, 10:40:27 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on November 18, 2020, 10:39:07 PM
Quite kinky too. I'm heavily into bandage.

Tomb uch info.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5494 on: November 18, 2020, 10:52:28 PM »
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5495 on: November 18, 2020, 10:58:24 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on November 18, 2020, 10:52:28 PM
Giza break, Nick.

just another manic monday for him..
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5496 on: Yesterday at 04:46:36 AM »
Oh, scarab those puns already!
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5497 on: Yesterday at 06:15:16 AM »
Anyone who isn't enjoying these is just in denile.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5498 on: Yesterday at 06:47:18 AM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 06:15:16 AM
Anyone who isn't enjoying these is just in denile.
Dont get Cairod away now.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5499 on: Yesterday at 09:58:06 AM »
So I said to the Daleks, "Why don't you just have an apple a day?"
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5500 on: Yesterday at 12:33:06 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on November 18, 2020, 10:39:07 PM
Quite kinky too. I'm heavily into bandage.

Badinage, also...
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5501 on: Yesterday at 01:18:35 PM »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 09:58:06 AM
So I said to the Daleks, "Why don't you just have an apple a day?"

That's good  :D
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5502 on: Yesterday at 01:31:07 PM »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 09:58:06 AM
So I said to the Daleks, "Why don't you just have an apple a day?"

They would, but given their apple phobia, they are too Gala-fraid.
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5503 on: Yesterday at 03:52:20 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 01:31:07 PM
They would, but given their apple phobia, they are too Gala-fraid.
Core blimey, that's bad - and you pipped Son of Spion to it 'n all ;D
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5504 on: Yesterday at 04:40:16 PM »
Today is gonna be the day that they're gonna throw it back to you.

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5505 on: Yesterday at 08:40:40 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 04:40:16 PM
Today is gonna be the day that they're gonna throw it back to you.
😂
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5506 on: Today at 07:53:08 AM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 04:40:16 PM
Today is gonna be the day that they're gonna throw it back to you.


Took me a couple of moments there... ha!
