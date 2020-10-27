« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 131 132 133 134 135 [136]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jokes so bad they're punny  (Read 359123 times)

Online Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,038
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5400 on: October 27, 2020, 07:02:53 PM »
I find these replies to be very full filling  :)
Logged
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,584
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5401 on: October 27, 2020, 07:06:33 PM »
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on October 27, 2020, 07:02:53 PM
I find these replies to be very full filling  :)
For the most part, yes, but there are some bad apples...
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,166
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5402 on: October 28, 2020, 12:12:25 PM »
And so the Lord said unto John, "Come forth; and receive eternal life."

But John came fifth and won a toaster.
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,150
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5403 on: October 28, 2020, 12:44:11 PM »
^ oh lord I think I need a doctor after reading that joke  :wave

..and funnily (I use that word sparingly) enough here's a couple of doctor jokes (see how I managed to fit that in)

a fella goes to the doctor's late night surgery and says

doctor, I think I'm turning into a moth

doctor replies 'you really need to see a psychiatrist - why did you come here?'

the fella says 'I was just walking past when I saw your light on'


Another fella goes the doctor's on says 'doctor, my brother thinks he's a chicken'

the doctor replies 'I think you need to take him to a psychiatrist as I'm sure that'll cure him'

the fella says 'I know that but we need the eggs'


Logged

I neither know nor care

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,704
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5404 on: Yesterday at 01:04:45 AM »
I never knew anything could be hot and cold at the same time until I got into necrophilia.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,228
  • 19:06
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5405 on: Yesterday at 01:08:17 AM »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 01:04:45 AM
I never knew anything could be hot and cold at the same time until I got into necrophilia.
  :)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:54:03 AM by Son of Spion＊ »
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,150
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5406 on: Yesterday at 08:32:58 AM »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 01:04:45 AM
I never knew anything could be hot and cold at the same time until I got into necrophilia.

that joke's dead bad

...or is it dead good?

Logged

I neither know nor care

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,166
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5407 on: Yesterday at 11:24:58 AM »
How can you find out if Will Smith's been out in the snow?

Follow the fresh prints.
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,166
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5408 on: Yesterday at 11:48:03 AM »
Never have sex with a dwarf with down syndrome.

It's not big and it's not clever.
Logged

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,228
  • 19:06
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5409 on: Today at 09:31:31 PM »
Some idiot hit me in the face with a torch tonight.

I've got a real shiner now.
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,222
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5410 on: Today at 09:51:21 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 09:31:31 PM
Some idiot hit me in the face with a torch tonight.

I've got a real shiner now.

Sounds like you got lamped
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • https://soulbearing.home.blog/
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,835
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5411 on: Today at 10:43:38 PM »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 09:51:21 PM
Sounds like you got lamped
Reading that, I'm positively beaming.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline 24∗7

  • https://soulbearing.home.blog/
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,835
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5412 on: Today at 10:45:56 PM »
Ive just switched from eating venison to pheasant.....Absolute game changer....!!
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline 24∗7

  • https://soulbearing.home.blog/
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,835
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5413 on: Today at 10:48:03 PM »
When I was a baby, my parents used to bath me in cheap Australian lager. It wasnt until I was 18 that I realised Id been fostered......
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline 24∗7

  • https://soulbearing.home.blog/
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,835
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5414 on: Today at 10:49:03 PM »
Just in case we are not allowed to mix indoors this Christmas, I've put a marquee up in the garden, complete with flashing lights and a spinning mirror ball, plus a kick-ass sound system.

This, I believe, is the winter of my disco tent.....
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online fish, barrel, etc.

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,614
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5415 on: Today at 10:51:35 PM »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 10:45:56 PM
Ive just switched from eating venison to pheasant.....Absolute game changer....!!

This sort of Godwit is what we missed during your absence...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,038
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5416 on: Today at 10:53:12 PM »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 10:43:38 PM
Reading that, I'm positively beaming.
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 10:45:56 PM
Ive just switched from eating venison to pheasant.....Absolute game changer....!!
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 10:48:03 PM
When I was a baby, my parents used to bath me in cheap Australian lager. It wasnt until I was 18 that I realised Id been fostered......
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 10:49:03 PM
Just in case we are not allowed to mix indoors this Christmas, I've put a marquee up in the garden, complete with flashing lights and a spinning mirror ball, plus a kick-ass sound system.

This, I believe, is the winter of my disco tent.....
Can't believe how much I've missed you  :'(






 ;D
Logged
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.
Pages: 1 ... 131 132 133 134 135 [136]   Go Up
« previous next »
 