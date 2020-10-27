« previous next »
Author Topic: Jokes so bad they're punny  (Read 358669 times)

Offline Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5400 on: October 27, 2020, 07:02:53 PM »
I find these replies to be very full filling  :)
Offline farawayred

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5401 on: October 27, 2020, 07:06:33 PM »
Quote from: Feline Posterior Cavity ∗ on October 27, 2020, 07:02:53 PM
I find these replies to be very full filling  :)
For the most part, yes, but there are some bad apples...
Online sinnermichael

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5402 on: Yesterday at 12:12:25 PM »
And so the Lord said unto John, "Come forth; and receive eternal life."

But John came fifth and won a toaster.
Offline liverbloke

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5403 on: Yesterday at 12:44:11 PM »
^ oh lord I think I need a doctor after reading that joke  :wave

..and funnily (I use that word sparingly) enough here's a couple of doctor jokes (see how I managed to fit that in)

a fella goes to the doctor's late night surgery and says

doctor, I think I'm turning into a moth

doctor replies 'you really need to see a psychiatrist - why did you come here?'

the fella says 'I was just walking past when I saw your light on'


Another fella goes the doctor's on says 'doctor, my brother thinks he's a chicken'

the doctor replies 'I think you need to take him to a psychiatrist as I'm sure that'll cure him'

the fella says 'I know that but we need the eggs'


Offline bradders1011

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5404 on: Today at 01:04:45 AM »
I never knew anything could be hot and cold at the same time until I got into necrophilia.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5405 on: Today at 01:08:17 AM »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 01:04:45 AM
I never knew anything could be hot and cold at the same time until I got into necrophilia.
  :)
Offline liverbloke

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5406 on: Today at 08:32:58 AM »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 01:04:45 AM
I never knew anything could be hot and cold at the same time until I got into necrophilia.

that joke's dead bad

...or is it dead good?

Online sinnermichael

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5407 on: Today at 11:24:58 AM »
How can you find out if Will Smith's been out in the snow?

Follow the fresh prints.
Online sinnermichael

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5408 on: Today at 11:48:03 AM »
Never have sex with a dwarf with down syndrome.

It's not big and it's not clever.
