And seeing as we're talking about the great late Tommy Cooper...



I went to the doctors and said "oh doctor I'm aching all over"



the doctor said "what's up?"



and Tommy said "let me show you"



he touches his right arm with his index finger "it really hurts here"



and then touches his left leg "and this really hurts"



and then touches his back "oh that really hurts"



and finally touches his forehead "and here too"



the doctor say "well I think I know what's up with you"



Tommy "oh what is it?"



Doctor "you've broken your finger"



