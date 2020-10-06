Tommy was fucking brilliant
I'm on a whiskey diet, I've lost 3 days already
Police arrested 2 kids yesterday, one for drinking battery acid and the one for eating fireworks, they charged one and let the other one off
Went to the paper shop and it had blown away
I bought some HP sauce the other day, it's costing me 6p a month for the next 2 years
Two fish in a tank, one says "you drive and I'll fire the gun"
I went to the doctors the other day, he said " I haven't seen you for a while" I said "I know, I've been ill"