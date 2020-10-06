« previous next »
Author Topic: Jokes so bad they're punny  (Read 352044 times)

Offline sinnermichael

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5280 on: October 6, 2020, 02:56:55 PM »
The man who created the TV channel Dave has died. His funeral will take place:

Mon - 18.00
Tues - 19.30
Wed - 21.00
Thur - 22.30
Fri - 19.00
Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5281 on: October 6, 2020, 04:23:37 PM »
I was driving home today when I spotted an AA van driving in the slow lane. As I passed him I could see the driver sobbing uncontrollably.

I thought "That mans heading for a breakdown"
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5282 on: October 6, 2020, 05:54:58 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on October  6, 2020, 11:33:28 AM
On a similar note, RIP Jamiroquai.





Haha :D

Looks like hes gone deeper underground
Online Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5283 on: October 6, 2020, 06:32:59 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on October  6, 2020, 11:33:28 AM
On a similar note, RIP Jamiroquai.


He's been buried with his Czech mate.
Offline FiSh77

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5284 on: October 6, 2020, 10:41:33 PM »
State of some of these puns, it's virtual insanity
Offline Medellin

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5285 on: October 7, 2020, 09:05:07 AM »
Quote from: FiSh77 on October  6, 2020, 10:41:33 PM
State of some of these puns, it's virtual insanity

When you gonna learn?
Offline The Bournemouth Red

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5286 on: October 7, 2020, 09:11:18 AM »
Quote from: Medellin on October  7, 2020, 09:05:07 AM
When you gonna learn?

It's an emergency on planet Rawk!
Offline sinnermichael

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5287 on: October 7, 2020, 10:48:29 AM »
Just bought a ruler from Smiths. Heaven knows I'm measurable now.
Offline Medellin

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5288 on: October 7, 2020, 11:15:03 AM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on October  7, 2020, 10:48:29 AM
Just bought a ruler from Smiths. Heaven knows I'm measurable now.

 ;D
Offline FiSh77

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5289 on: October 7, 2020, 02:31:46 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on October  7, 2020, 10:48:29 AM
Just bought a ruler from Smiths. Heaven knows I'm measurable now.

That joke isn't funny anymore
Offline Medellin

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5290 on: October 7, 2020, 02:43:45 PM »
Nelly the Elephant has tested positive for Coronavirus.
When asked where she got it from,

TRUMP TRUMP TRUMP she replied
Offline The Bournemouth Red

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5291 on: October 7, 2020, 02:50:06 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on October  7, 2020, 10:48:29 AM
Just bought a ruler from Smiths. Heaven knows I'm measurable now.

That's superb  :D
Offline Medellin

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5292 on: October 7, 2020, 08:23:28 PM »
I asked an Evertonian how many sexual partners he'd had..

He started counting but he fell asleep.



Just been to get a loaf of bread at a cost of £1.03p and gave the grumpy looking girl at the till a £20 note.
She said "have you got anything smaller as that would take all my change."
I said "no sorry but I can pay on card if that helps?"
She sarcastically said " of course it would help"
So as a presented my card she said "Cash back?"
I said "Yes please!"
"How much?" She asked
I said "£18.97"
Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5293 on: October 8, 2020, 01:15:41 PM »
There is a nudist convention here tomorrow, I might go along if I've got nothing on
Online Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5294 on: October 8, 2020, 02:58:27 PM »
How do you make a waterbed more bouncy?
Fill it with spring water.

How do you stop it from being so bouncy?
Add some still water.
Offline Medellin

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5295 on: October 8, 2020, 08:09:13 PM »
 :-X :D

Offline fish, barrel, etc.

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5296 on: October 8, 2020, 09:12:02 PM »
Quote from: Medellin on October  8, 2020, 08:09:13 PM
:-X :D



Took me a second, but I got that one...
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5297 on: October 8, 2020, 09:38:01 PM »
Quote from: fish, barrel, etc. on October  8, 2020, 09:12:02 PM
Took me a second, but I got that one...

Just like that?
Offline fish, barrel, etc.

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5298 on: October 8, 2020, 10:50:02 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on October  8, 2020, 09:38:01 PM
Just like that?

fezn't really sure for a moment or so...
Offline liverbloke

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5299 on: Yesterday at 03:16:06 PM »
And seeing as we're talking about the great late Tommy Cooper...

I went to the doctors and said "oh doctor I'm aching all over"

the doctor said "what's up?"

and Tommy said "let me show you"

he touches his right arm with his index finger "it really hurts here"

and then touches his left leg "and this really hurts"

and then touches his back "oh that really hurts"

and finally touches his forehead "and here too"

the doctor say "well I think I know what's up with you"

Tommy "oh what is it?"

Doctor "you've broken your finger"

Offline FiSh77

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5300 on: Yesterday at 04:22:49 PM »
Tommy was fucking brilliant

I'm on a whiskey diet, I've lost 3 days already

Police arrested 2 kids yesterday, one for drinking battery acid and the one for eating fireworks, they charged one and let the other one off

Went to the paper shop and it had blown away

I bought some HP sauce the other day, it's costing me 6p a month for the next 2 years

Two fish in a tank, one says "you drive and I'll fire the gun"

I went to the doctors the other day, he said " I haven't seen you for a while" I said "I know, I've been ill"
Offline sinnermichael

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5301 on: Yesterday at 08:47:23 PM »
I took LSD and two E's last night. Now drivers will have no idea that they're entering Leeds.
Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5302 on: Today at 09:23:24 AM »
I bought  a new game today: Bonopoly

It's great. It's like Monopoly, but the streets have no name
Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5303 on: Today at 12:20:29 PM »
I sold my vacuum cleaner today.

Let's face it, it was only collecting dust.
Offline The Bournemouth Red

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5304 on: Today at 12:24:31 PM »
Watched an old episode of Wogan earlier where he interviewed Toyah...

"So Toyah, is it true you're into the occult?"

"No, it's a myth, Terry."
Offline mikeb58

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5305 on: Today at 12:32:31 PM »
Fella on a plane and a guy sits next to him with a dog on the floor.

'I didn't know you where allowed dogs on the plane' he said

'It's a sniffer dog' came the reply!

During the flight, the dog runs off and comes back and puts one set of paws on the owners lap.

'What does that mean'? asked the passenger

'He's found a stash of drugs' came the reply.

Further into the flight the dog runs off again, this time he returns and puts both sets of paws on the owners lap.

'What's does it mean this time' ? asked the passenger.

'He's found a load of illegal booze' came the reply.


Again further into the flight, the dog runs off. This time he comes back, jumps onto his owners lap, shaking, shivering and shits himself!

'Wow...what does that mean'? asked the passenger.

'He's found a bomb' came the reply!
Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: Jokes so bad they're punny
« Reply #5306 on: Today at 08:28:55 PM »
I want to thank the forum for teaching me the word 'Plethora'

It means a lot.
