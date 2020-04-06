

A gentleman was walking along the beach when he stumbled upon a Genie's lamp. He picked it up and rubbed it, and lo-and-behold a Genie appeared. The amazed man asked if he was going to receive the usual three wishes.



The Genie said, "Nope ... due to inflation, constant downsizing, low wages in third-world countries, and fierce global competition, I can only grant you one wish. So ... what'll it be?"



The man didn't hesitate. He said, "See this map? I want peace in the Middle East!"



The Genie looked at the map and exclaimed, "Gadzooks, dude! These countries have been at war for thousands of years. I'm good, but not THAT good! I don't think it can be done. Make another wish."



The man thought for a minute and said, "Well, I've never been able to find the right woman. You know, one that's considerate, honest and funny, likes to cook, doesn't nag, is pretty with a fabulous body, is great in bed, gets along with my family, helps me keep a clean house, loves to watch sports, and is intelligent and faithful. That's what I wish for ... a good mate."



The Genie just stared at him for a moment, sighed and said, "Let me see that fucking map again."