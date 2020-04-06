« previous next »
Jokes so bad they're funny

soxfan

Re: Jokes so bad they're funny
April 6, 2020, 04:06:52 PM
A young man with a wild and multi-coloured hairstyle sits next to an old man on a park bench. The old man stares at the young man.

"What's the matter, old man?" says the young man. "Never done anything crazy in your life?"

The old man replies: "Yeah. When I was in the Navy, I got really drunk one night and had sex with a parrot. I thought you might be my son."
soxfan

Re: Jokes so bad they're funny
April 6, 2020, 04:21:19 PM

A gentleman was walking along the beach when he stumbled upon a Genie's lamp. He picked it up and rubbed it, and lo-and-behold a Genie appeared. The amazed man asked if he was going to receive the usual three wishes.

The Genie said, "Nope ... due to inflation, constant downsizing, low wages in third-world countries, and fierce global competition, I can only grant you one wish. So ... what'll it be?"

The man didn't hesitate. He said, "See this map? I want peace in the Middle East!"

The Genie looked at the map and exclaimed, "Gadzooks, dude! These countries have been at war for thousands of years. I'm good, but not THAT good! I don't think it can be done. Make another wish."

The man thought for a minute and said, "Well, I've never been able to find the right woman. You know, one that's considerate, honest and funny, likes to cook, doesn't nag, is pretty with a fabulous body, is great in bed, gets along with my family, helps me keep a clean house, loves to watch sports, and is intelligent and faithful. That's what I wish for ... a good mate."

The Genie just stared at him for a moment, sighed and said, "Let me see that fucking map again."
Bigly Red Richie

Re: Jokes so bad they're funny
April 6, 2020, 07:12:22 PM
I thought this might be the most appropriate thread.  ;)


The person who's been making Liverpool FC's financial decisions in the last 48 hours.   ::)
Amatt

Re: Jokes so bad they're funny
April 6, 2020, 09:44:33 PM
Following on from the NHS clapping thats recently took place, there is one for delivery drivers this Thursday. The round of applause will take place sometime between 8am and 8pm.
Just Elmo?

Re: Jokes so bad they're funny
April 6, 2020, 10:11:31 PM
Quote from: Amatt on April  6, 2020, 09:44:33 PM
Following on from the NHS clapping thats recently took place, there is one for delivery drivers this Thursday. The round of applause will take place sometime between 8am and 8pm.

Following on from the NHS clapping, there is a tribute for bad comedians as well. This joke will be repeated in this thread at leaset once every few days. 

:P
liversaint

Re: Jokes so bad they're funny
April 6, 2020, 10:34:37 PM
Police raided Kermit's lily pad and found pictures of 100s of nudes of Miss Piggy. They said it was the worst case of frogs porn ever seen.
liverbloke

Re: Jokes so bad they're funny
April 7, 2020, 03:49:25 PM
Quote from: Amatt on April  6, 2020, 09:44:33 PM
Following on from the NHS clapping thats recently took place, there is one for delivery drivers this Thursday. The round of applause will take place sometime between 8am and 8pm.

There's going to be clapping for the cinema workers too.

So get to your doors at:

Monday 2pm 5pm 10pm
Tuesday 2:30pm 5:30pm 10:30pm
Wednesday 1pm only
Thursday 2pm 5pm 10pm
Friday 2:30pm 5:30pm 10:30pm
Saturday 11am 2:30pm 5:30pm 6:30pm 10:30pm
Sunday 3pm

 :wave
soxfan

Re: Jokes so bad they're funny
April 7, 2020, 03:55:25 PM
Waiting for a new joke in this thread to actually be funny. Sometime between 12:00am and 11:59pm. :moon
sinnermichael

Re: Jokes so bad they're funny
April 7, 2020, 04:34:04 PM
Drinking at home is not the same as going down the pub. Nearly asked the missus for her phone number last night.
hixxstar

Re: Jokes so bad they're funny
April 7, 2020, 05:07:29 PM
Me and the wife we've been together 25 years..... well, we don't have sex anymore  :'(

We get undressed, and we can't stop laughing..  ;D

(Rodney Dangerfield)
planet-terror

Re: Jokes so bad they're funny
April 7, 2020, 07:40:21 PM
I nicked some inflatables from a swimming pool last year and the police are after me.

I gotta lilo.
bradders1011

Re: Jokes so bad they're funny
April 7, 2020, 10:14:18 PM
Quote from: liverbloke on April  6, 2020, 11:22:44 AM
A bloke ordered a pizza at a takeaway and the assistant behind the counter said "do you want me to cut it into 6 pieces or 12?"

He replied "6 please - I couldn't eat 12"

Jason?
liverbloke

Re: Jokes so bad they're funny
Yesterday at 08:25:12 AM
A guy walks up to the person behind a counter and says "I think I need my eyes testing"

The person behind the counter replies "you certainly fuckin do mate this is a chippy"

~~~~

A guy visits the local opticians and says to the optician "I'm worried about my vision - I'm struggling to see things far away"

The optician takes him outside and says "what's that up there?"

The guy confusingly says "erm, the sun?"

The optician says back to him "well how fuckin far do you want to see!"


Medellin

Re: Jokes so bad they're funny
Yesterday at 10:56:28 AM
Not a joke as such but made me laugh.

https://streamable.com/uxp9gf
soxfan

Re: Jokes so bad they're funny
Yesterday at 12:44:15 PM
soxfan

Re: Jokes so bad they're funny
Yesterday at 12:57:13 PM
*Alien spacecraft lands on Earth.

Alien: "Take me to your leader."

*Alien is brought to President Donald Trump.

Alien: "Good one! ;D Seriously though. This is important."
soxfan

Re: Jokes so bad they're funny
Yesterday at 01:01:37 PM
Bob goes to the doctor with a bump on his forehead.
He says to the doctor, "I've got this big red lump. What do you think?"
The doc runs a few tests and comes back looking flabbergasted.
"Bob this is incredible..."
"What is it?! Am I going to be okay?"
"I've only ever read about it but never actually seen one. This is amazing!"
Bob is getting more nervous. "Give it to me straight" he begs.
"Well... There is a penis growing from your head."
"A penis?! Cut it off!"
"I can't. It's already become a part of your brain, the operation would kill you." the doc explains.
Bob asks "Are you saying that every morning when I wake up and look in the mirror I'm going to see a penis growing from my forehead...?"
The doc laughs "Of course not! The testicles will cover your eyes!"
liverbloke

Re: Jokes so bad they're funny
Yesterday at 01:40:50 PM
2 monkeys get into a bath.

One goes "OO AH AH AH"

The other says "what's up?"

First replies "water too hot"

Redwhiteandnotblue

Re: Jokes so bad they're funny
Yesterday at 07:30:46 PM
Patient: Doctor, Doctor, I need to sort my life out. I'm into Sadism, Necrophillia and Bestiality.

Doctor: I can see your problem. You're flogging a dead horse.
irc65

Re: Jokes so bad they're funny
Yesterday at 09:39:50 PM
I am making my debut in this thread with a joke I made up myself earlier today.

What do you call an ambient musician with just one card left?

Brian Uno.
MBE

Re: Jokes so bad they're funny
Today at 09:39:44 AM
Today's mind boggling question. 

Which Icelandic singer was named after a city in England
A, Norwich
B, York
C, Leeds
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Jokes so bad they're funny
Today at 09:51:09 AM
Quote from: MBE on Today at 09:39:44 AM
Today's mind boggling question. 

Which Icelandic singer was named after a city in England
A, Norwich
B, York
C, Leeds

:D
BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Jokes so bad they're funny
Today at 10:50:11 AM
The worst time to have a heart attack is during a game of charades.
