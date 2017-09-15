« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: Uncle Kolo  (Read 47073 times)

Offline Zizou

  • zo zon't ze zo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,606
  • Cool as
Re: Uncle Kolo
« Reply #320 on: September 15, 2017, 04:38:50 pm »
Back at Celtic as a technical assistant.

Beautiful human being and indeed a fantastic technician.

http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/41285813
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,214
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Uncle Kolo
« Reply #321 on: November 24, 2022, 04:25:07 pm »
Taking the Wigan job.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,534
Re: Uncle Kolo
« Reply #322 on: Today at 02:51:23 am »
Awesome, good luck Kolo!

Just realised the BBC had an article last week titled "Touré rules out Wigan job". It was about Yaya.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 