Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Former LFC Players
(Moderator:
jackh
) »
Topic:
Uncle Kolo
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
4
5
6
7
8
[
9
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Uncle Kolo (Read 47073 times)
Zizou
zo zon't ze zo
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,606
Cool as
Re: Uncle Kolo
«
Reply #320 on:
September 15, 2017, 04:38:50 pm »
Back at Celtic as a technical assistant.
Beautiful human being and indeed a fantastic technician.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/41285813
Logged
bradders1011
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 6,214
Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Uncle Kolo
«
Reply #321 on:
November 24, 2022, 04:25:07 pm »
Taking the Wigan job.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.
GreatEx
pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 6,534
Re: Uncle Kolo
«
Reply #322 on:
Today
at 02:51:23 am »
Awesome, good luck Kolo!
Just realised the BBC had an article last week titled "Touré rules out Wigan job". It was about Yaya.
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
4
5
6
7
8
[
9
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Former LFC Players
(Moderator:
jackh
) »
Topic:
Uncle Kolo
Page created in 0.029 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 2.24]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2