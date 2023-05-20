I agree with the club on this occasion. As much as as Milly and Bobby have been great for us, their cycle in this team was up. We have to rebuild and that can't happen if we're still hanging onto the past as great as they were.







At the end of the day, there's no right or wrong in this. From Klopp's point of view it makes sense that he wanted to keep a player like Milner. He can do a job on the pitch and also is probably an important figure in the dressing room. We'll need to replace him in both areas and the position in the dressing room might be more difficult to fill. However, we have people who can fill that role as they have the experience and maturity.In terms of the financial side I can also see why we wouldn't want to give him a new contract. We clearly need new players in certain positions and the money for Milner or even Bobby could be spent better in other areas of the team and on players who'll have a long term future at the club.At the end of the day, it's just what happens in football. And at least we can say that all the players leaving have had a proper send off and have really been shown the love once more and they all can look back fondly at their time in Liverpool.