Think they offered him a new deal, but he knew he would only be there to make the numbers up. He took a chance leaving because he wanted to play, and it paid off handsomely.



He's making the same call now for the same reasons. If Brighton get into Europe, his experience will be invaluable for them.



At the time, the talk was that he wanted to play in midfield. City were only playing him as a bit-part fullback.Wish he'd stay, to be honest. But with both him and Bobby, they both know we'll do a major re-build of the squad for next season, and they'll play even less. It's probably best to leave now and hand the duties over to the next generation. Wouldn't mind him back in a coaching role later, but he seems like the type of person who might just decide to do something completely different.