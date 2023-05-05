« previous next »
Best of luck to him. Hope he comes back as a coach in a couple years.
I'm assuming we're doing a swap deal with MacAllister?
Quote from: Red Beret on May  5, 2023, 08:17:29 am
Think they offered him a new deal, but he knew he would only be there to make the numbers up. He took a chance leaving because he wanted to play, and it paid off handsomely.

He's making the same call now for the same reasons. If Brighton get into Europe, his experience will be invaluable for them.

At the time, the talk was that he wanted to play in midfield. City were only playing him as a bit-part fullback.


Wish he'd stay, to be honest. But with both him and Bobby, they both know we'll do a major re-build of the squad for next season, and they'll play even less. It's probably best to leave now and hand the duties over to the next generation. Wouldn't mind him back in a coaching role later, but he seems like the type of person who might just decide to do something completely different.
Quote from: Ray K on May  4, 2023, 07:36:33 pm
He's been a legend for us.

Question for Yorkykopite and other White Rose county folk: Where does Milly rank in terms of Yorkshiremen to pull on a red jersey? Just behind Keegan, maybe?

How the fuck have I got to 5th May 2023 not knowing Keegan was from Yorkshire? Just always assumed he was from Newcastle and lost his accent over time  :lmao
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May  5, 2023, 12:17:43 pm
How the fuck have I got to 5th May 2023 not knowing Keegan was from Yorkshire? Just always assumed he was from Newcastle and lost his accent over time  :lmao

;D At least you had the balls to admit it.

Some of us were happy to keep that to ourselves.
He was from Doncaster wasnt he?

Promise I didnt Google it!
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May  5, 2023, 12:22:34 pm
He was from Doncaster wasnt he?

Promise I didnt Google it!

Doncaster, Durham it all sounds the same down South.
Quote from: Ray K on May  4, 2023, 07:36:33 pm
He's been a legend for us.

Question for Yorkykopite and other White Rose county folk: Where does Milly rank in terms of Yorkshiremen to pull on a red jersey? Just behind Keegan, maybe?
Donny lad Keegan is number 1.

Milly is second.

Not sure of any other Yorkshireman playing for Libpool?
Nicky Barmby?
If he does leave, the 7, 8, 9 & 10 shirts will be available. Can't ever remember that happening
Quote from: JayNY on May  6, 2023, 09:19:51 am
If he does leave, the 7, 8, 9 & 10 shirts will be available. Can't ever remember that happening

But if he does leave, all those shirts'll need ironing
Quote from: JayNY on May  6, 2023, 09:19:51 am
If he does leave, the 7, 8, 9 & 10 shirts will be available. Can't ever remember that happening

Gakpo could have all of them.
Quote from: Kalito on May  5, 2023, 07:22:09 pm
Donny lad Keegan is number 1.

Milly is second.

Not sure of any other Yorkshireman playing for Libpool?

Keith Burkinshaw!!!  :o
Neil Mellor.
Be a big loss to our squad but can't really blame him for going Brighton more game time guaranteed with them getting into Europe!

Been absolutely superb for us and deservedly won the lot! 💪🙌🏆
Quote from: nayia2002 on May  6, 2023, 01:01:29 pm
Be a big loss to our squad but can't really blame him for going Brighton more game time guaranteed with them getting into Europe!

Been absolutely superb for us and deservedly won the lot! 💪🙌🏆

Milner's extensive experience in Europe would be a huge boon for them next season, although you suspect he'll want to be getting a lot of PL games for the appearance record.
Criminal his name never gets sung. Tried a few times to get it going to no avail.
Quote from: only6times on May  6, 2023, 09:26:14 pm
Criminal his name never gets sung. Tried a few times to get it going to no avail.

Hope at the final home game. The "what a waste of money" chant will be used at him like we did with Gary McAllister at his final game.
Quote from: Garlicbread on May  6, 2023, 09:29:17 pm
Hope at the final home game. The "what a waste of money" chant will be used at him like we did with Gary McAllister at his final game.

Against Ipswich! Turned out to be Amelias last game as wellwhat a mistake that was.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May  6, 2023, 11:00:23 pm
Against Ipswich! Turned out to be Amelias last game as wellwhat a mistake that was.

Ex girlfriend?
Quote from: amir87 on May  6, 2023, 11:04:44 pm
Ex girlfriend?
X-rated girlfriend if she was from Ipswich
Quote from: amir87 on May  6, 2023, 11:04:44 pm
Ex girlfriend?

Haha, oops. Rest of that sentence reads perfectly if she was. :lmao

Anelka. Anelkas last game.
Total legend. Let's give him a huge sendoff here and a fond welcome back whenever he comes back.

Good to see that the lactose test winner trophy will have a new name on it now though. Was getting boring, quite frankly.

EDIT: Should of course said LacTATE test. Seeing some of you cream yourselves forced me to post this grovelling admission of error...
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on May  9, 2023, 11:37:00 pm
Good to see that the lactose test winner trophy will have a new name on it now though. Was getting boring, quite frankly.

He was certainly milking it every time he won. Bet his teammates were very intolerant of it.
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on May  9, 2023, 11:37:00 pm
Good to see that the lactose test winner trophy
your words lack 'tate' - and I don't men Andeh
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on May  9, 2023, 11:37:00 pm
Total legend. Let's give him a huge sendoff here and a fond welcome back whenever he comes back.

Good to see that the lactose test winner trophy will have a new name on it now though. Was getting boring, quite frankly.

I read that as La Coste.    Wondered what the hell you meant 😂
Quote from: spen71 on May 10, 2023, 05:15:22 am
I read that as La Coste.    Wondered what the hell you meant 😂

right same, thought he must be boss at tennis  ;D
I have a Milner memory which took place during our 2018-2019 pre-season US tour. This was the game in Michigan where we routed Mourinho's United 4-1. Liverpool were awarded a penalty kick in the first half with the game still goalless. Mane & Salah both argued over who would take it. From my angle, it appeared that Milner (who was captain) intervened and asked Mane to take it. Mane duly dispatched it, and then instead of celebrating the goal with Mane, Milner's first action was to go and talk to Salah. Here are the pictures I took from the stand that day of that incident.

Milner intervening between Mane & Salah: https://www.flickr.com/photos/faisalzaman/43011814794/
Mane dispatching away the penalty: https://www.flickr.com/photos/faisalzaman/29857247928/
Milner following up with Salah after the kick: https://www.flickr.com/photos/faisalzaman/41919160810/
Quote from: kavah on May 10, 2023, 03:21:51 pm
right same, thought he must be boss at tennis  ;D
:lmao :lmao
Im not a local fan so I have no influence in this but I hope to fuck that - with people celebrating Firmino yesterday and most likely on saturday - they dont forget about this man. hes been phenomenal for us and a huge part of the success of the klopp era. Dont know what people can sing for him though because I dont think there was ever any chant for him... Hes the literal unsung hero of this team.
Quote from: Larse on Yesterday at 03:35:38 pm
Im not a local fan so I have no influence in this but I hope to fuck that - with people celebrating Firmino yesterday and most likely on saturday - they dont forget about this man. hes been phenomenal for us and a huge part of the success of the klopp era. Dont know what people can sing for him because I never remember any chant for him... Hes the literal unsung hero of this team.
Couldn't agree more.  Hit me last night seeing him coming on, we are losing a legend. 

Brighton can borrow him for a year but then we'd like him back, please.
Klopp said in his post match presser that all the lads who will be leaving will be thanked and celebrated
What a signing he's been.  An absolute legend on and off the pitch by all accounts.  I wish him well. 

Some big characters leaving the squad this season.  Huge shoes to fill. 
