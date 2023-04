Joining up with Lallana. Straight swap for Caicido or Mac Allister



kind of make sense transfer wise. Brighton know of our interest in ceicedo and Mac as its all over the news and wont even be shocked if we have been working behind the scenes. The way we do business is pretty much low key and proper with both clubs benefiting.Lallana might have a say in getting milner putting in a good word and not even sure that is needed seeing how a model pro milner is.If it does go through, might be sad to see him go but we do need a proper revamp of our midfield and hopefully another leader in the squad takes up the mentoring role that milner is good at