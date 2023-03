Milner's decision to retire early from international football prolonged his career as well. The schedule now is just absolutely brutal and players are playing 60-70 games for club and country in a calendar year with about 2 weeks off between the end of one season and pre-season. England play a qualifier on the 19th June even this summer.



Henderson on the other hand came back fatigued/worn out from the World Cup whereas Milner still fresh. Gerrard was similar he played in a World Cup at 34 and although he retired from England soon after, it was too late in terms of extending his career, he was physically done.



We shouldn't have extended Henderson's contract without a commitment to retiring with England after the last Euros (or at least the World Cup).