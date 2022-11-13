« previous next »
James Milner - El Burro Magnifico

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
November 13, 2022, 09:00:27 am
He was such an arlarse when he came on yesterday closing the game down. The type of player you could imagine in one of the eighties Liverpool teams, ultra-professional. Be interesting to see if he goes into management.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
November 13, 2022, 09:48:57 am
In 15 years he'll be playing for Liverpool legends and look exactly the same, whilst the likes of Bobby and Fabinho are hauling their bellies around the pitch.  😛
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
November 13, 2022, 10:08:58 am
Amazing and yet typical of the posts about him in between pages 100 and this one.

I'd love it for some of our younger players to be contributing like him on and off the pitch of they ever reach such a milestone.


Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
November 13, 2022, 10:37:57 am
Quote from: Redbonnie on November 13, 2022, 09:00:27 am
He was such an arlarse when he came on yesterday closing the game down. The type of player you could imagine in one of the eighties Liverpool teams, ultra-professional. Be interesting to see if he goes into management.

I'd be very surprised if he doesn't.

600 is a hell of an achievement for him, he's been an integral part of our success under Klopp and I'll be sad when he leaves, the sentimental part of me wants to see him go to Leeds for a couple of seasons to overtake Barry 
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
December 20, 2022, 11:15:55 pm
Quite an interesting insight video of Millie here with "young" Ben Foster.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0Y5BhXnpyD4&amp;t=65s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0Y5BhXnpyD4&amp;t=65s</a>
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
December 23, 2022, 08:49:48 am
I might be imagining this, as his injury record with us has always been good, however the last 2/3 times Ive seen him play hes come off with knocks. Unsurprising given hes 37 next week.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
December 23, 2022, 10:42:03 am
He has joined the pantheon of Anfield legends.

Here is a nice story for you. I know Peter Bonnetti as an acquaintance.

Several years ago Milner and Young were in the England Squad from Villa . He used to act as a driver.

He picked up Ashley Young, who entered the limo with his headphones on and didnt say a word to bonneti,the only break was a few mobile phone calls.


Another time he picked up Milner. "You're Peter Bonnetti" ! he exclaimed. he spent 15 minutes talking about Bonnetti's games for England,  Milner knew them all, and was obviously interested in Mexico, and the remainder of the journey asking him for advice about playing international football.

Says it all.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
December 23, 2022, 10:52:01 am
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on December 23, 2022, 08:49:48 am
I might be imagining this, as his injury record with us has always been good, however the last 2/3 times Ive seen him play hes come off with knocks. Unsurprising given hes 37 next week.

Was it the FA Cup derby against Everton he went off injured within the first few minutes? That was probably the first time I'd seen him have to go off with an injury.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
December 23, 2022, 09:02:44 pm
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on December 23, 2022, 10:52:01 am
Was it the FA Cup derby against Everton he went off injured within the first few minutes? That was probably the first time I'd seen him have to go off with an injury.

Nah there have been a few times I think. He went off in the first half against Utd in the 5-0 win.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
December 24, 2022, 06:29:25 am
Quote from: whiteboots on December 23, 2022, 10:42:03 am
He has joined the pantheon of Anfield legends.

Here is a nice story for you. I know Peter Bonnetti as an acquaintance.

Several years ago Milner and Young were in the England Squad from Villa . He used to act as a driver.

He picked up Ashley Young, who entered the limo with his headphones on and didnt say a word to bonneti,the only break was a few mobile phone calls.


Another time he picked up Milner. "You're Peter Bonnetti" ! he exclaimed. he spent 15 minutes talking about Bonnetti's games for England,  Milner knew them all, and was obviously interested in Mexico, and the remainder of the journey asking him for advice about playing international football.

Says it all.

Playing for the love of the game vs. playing for the money.

Gordon Banks, Geoff Hurst, Bobby Moore and Bobby Charlton could have lined up to sit on his lap, pull a floppy red hat over his designer headphones, give him a fat kiss and call him "Santa" and he still wouldn't have recognized any of them, never mind Peter Bonnetti.

Enjoy the Donkey ride while it lasts.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
December 24, 2022, 09:41:34 pm
Those lovely City fans gave him a nice reception when he went off, bunch off classless scumbags.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
December 29, 2022, 02:33:49 am
James Milner in "Mindhunter"
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
December 31, 2022, 01:48:55 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/NzbNZtxXP6g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/NzbNZtxXP6g</a>
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Today at 09:51:19 am
Surprised there's nothing on Milner re yesterday. Thought he was good. Added what we want from him at this stage - gamesense. Smart and cynical.

Also, when he took on that left back, I chuckled. When he got fouled - and grabbed the ball when he went down, I laughed. ;D
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Today at 10:08:06 am
Quote from: Ycuzz on Today at 09:51:19 am
Surprised there's nothing on Milner re yesterday. Thought he was good. Added what we want from him at this stage - gamesense. Smart and cynical.

Also, when he took on that left back, I chuckled. When he got fouled - and grabbed the ball when he went down, I laughed. ;D

There was another bit where he stood up to their wingback who was trying loads of fancy footwork only for Millie to nick it off him.

Reminded me of Indiana Jones with the showoff sword guy where Indie pulls his gun and shoots him 😂😂
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Today at 10:24:04 am
Excellent last night. Surprised they didnt try the athlete Adama against him, but not complaining. Millie takes no shit.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Today at 10:24:29 am
Quote from: Ycuzz on Today at 09:51:19 am
Surprised there's nothing on Milner re yesterday. Thought he was good. Added what we want from him at this stage - gamesense. Smart and cynical.

Also, when he took on that left back, I chuckled. When he got fouled - and grabbed the ball when he went down, I laughed. ;D
Yeah, Milner has become a master of those. 600 PL games of experience right there.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Today at 10:31:58 am
Is it fair to say that our 2 most solid defensive displays of the season came with milner at right back? (City 1-0, Wolves 1-0)
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Today at 10:37:25 am
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 10:31:58 am
Is it fair to say that our 2 most solid defensive displays of the season came with milner at right back? (City 1-0, Wolves 1-0)

Maybe but then if someone said the same two displays were without Henderson (aside from a 15min sub app) I reckon you'd go absolutely mad and say it means nothing.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Today at 11:33:52 am
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 10:31:58 am
Is it fair to say that our 2 most solid defensive displays of the season came with milner at right back? (City 1-0, Wolves 1-0)

During both those games we parked our back 4 on our 18 yard line and sat 3 CMs in front of them nothing to do with who was at right back
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Today at 01:52:28 pm
If only he was 5 years younger!
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Today at 03:15:41 pm
He's still got a great game in him and he was invaluable last night in such a young team. But he hasn't got back to back games in him and that's what leads to the displays where he gets the run around.
I'd  take a young millie over Bellingham as he's the perfect player for a Klopp midfield.  No wonder he played the best football of his extraordinary career with us.
