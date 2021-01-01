« previous next »
James Milner - El Burro Magnifico

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #4000 on: Yesterday at 09:40:55 pm
Really happy for him. Couldnt have asked for any more from him today, flawless.
  • We are Liverpool. Resistance is futile.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #4001 on: Yesterday at 09:46:28 pm
Absolutely brilliant despite the doubters in the pre-match  :-[

Final proof (if ever it were needed) that experience, application, determination, courage and skill can triumph over age.

Maybe there's hope for some of us yet  :D

Delighted for the young'un  8)
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #4002 on: Yesterday at 09:52:27 pm
Posting again because why the hell not? Mostly because Young James features prominently.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JEV1VaB0ins" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JEV1VaB0ins</a>
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #4003 on: Yesterday at 09:55:24 pm
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Yesterday at 09:46:28 pm
Absolutely brilliant despite the doubters in the pre-match  :-[

Final proof (if ever it were needed) that experience, application, determination, courage and skill can triumph over age.

Maybe there's hope for some of us yet  :D

Delighted for the young'un  8)

Dedication Devotion

The Boy can Play...
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #4004 on: Yesterday at 09:55:50 pm
I was worried, shouldn't have been. He was magnificent.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #4005 on: Yesterday at 09:57:07 pm
Keeping it simple, really nice. He has been all over the place as CM, but not today.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #4006 on: Yesterday at 09:57:16 pm
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Yesterday at 09:32:38 pm
Roy Keane not giving him any praise because he was just doing his job

What job where you doing at nearly 37 Roy? Pretty sure it wasnt keeping probably the best attack in world football quiet.

Immense today, hope he reads the pre-match thread and has a good chuckle  ;D

He really should fuck off with that boring shite "just doing his job"

Everytime he tries to sound wise, he sounds thick as pig shit
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #4007 on: Yesterday at 10:00:23 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 09:21:24 pm
He'll go down a club legend for the shifts he has put in.

And he's all ours. The player destined to be a journeyman who found his home with us. The consummate professional.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #4008 on: Yesterday at 10:02:48 pm
Even myself, an eternal optimist who called a win today said that playing Milner at right back would be unfair.

Humble pie eaten. Outstanding today
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #4009 on: Yesterday at 10:04:22 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 09:57:16 pm
He really should fuck off with that boring shite "just doing his job"

Everytime he tries to sound wise, he sounds thick as pig shit

He's just jealous. Bet Roy doesn't have a door named after him.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #4010 on: Yesterday at 10:13:56 pm
Milly has always been a perfect professional for us, but I'll admit I thought we were going to get dismantled with him on the right. I think we handled the situation really well, the defense stayed relatively deep and he stayed with them instead of roaming up the pitch, and when they did get in behind we had the pace of Gomez to fill in. It also really helped that Elliot was so ready to track back, I wasn't expecting that since it's something that's been missing from his midfield performances, but he's more than willing when he plays out wide.

The team and coaches did a great job of protecting his weaknesses and letting him just protect a small area.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #4011 on: Yesterday at 10:38:20 pm
hundreds of thousands - if not millions - of Liverpool supporters owe Mr. Milner a sincere apology.  including me.

his discipline, nouse and skills today were fantastic and played a huge role in the win.

you've earned the right to take a break in training tomorrow Millie - just run up and down the hill with Ibou on your back 100 times.

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #4012 on: Yesterday at 10:40:30 pm
Mad how he will be Englands RB at the World Cup after all the hype around the others.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #4013 on: Yesterday at 11:25:44 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:38:20 pm
hundreds of thousands - if not millions - of Liverpool supporters owe Mr. Milner a sincere apology.  including me.

his discipline, nouse and skills today were fantastic and played a huge role in the win.

you've earned the right to take a break in training tomorrow Millie - just run up and down the hill with Ibou on your back 100 times.

Thank Christ for the rest of us hundreds of thousands, if not millions, who know Milner is a warrior. Id follow him into a foxhole anyday of the week.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #4014 on: Yesterday at 11:40:58 pm
Quote from: Johnny Aldridge on Yesterday at 11:25:44 pm
Thank Christ for the rest of us hundreds of thousands, if not millions, who know Milner is a warrior. Id follow him into a foxhole anyday of the week.

Ooooh matron.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #4015 on: Yesterday at 11:43:57 pm
You would almost feel sorry for him. 36 stuck at RB against Man City with many doubting him, even Klopp acknowledging that. But he's just such a good player and professional. Glad he's getting a lot of love and put in a performance to deserve it.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #4016 on: Yesterday at 11:44:06 pm
He had great positional sense. Elliott and gomez did a great job providing cover.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #4017 on: Yesterday at 11:48:50 pm
Its a good thing that Milner has more mental strength than all the naysayers writing him off before a ball was kicked have combined. He's not 26 anymore and he'll take longer to find form and rhythm in the early stages of a season but he's still James Milner and he can still pull a performance out. We shouldn't have to rely on him but hopefully that game puts to rest the notion whether he can be relied upon or not.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #4018 on: Yesterday at 11:50:22 pm
Quote from: Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word on Yesterday at 11:48:50 pm
Its a good thing that Milner has more mental strength than all the naysayers writing him off before a ball was kicked have combined. He's not 26 anymore and he'll take longer to find form and rhythm in the early stages of a season but he's still James Milner and he can still pull a performance out. We shouldn't have to rely on him but hopefully that game puts to rest the notion whether he can be relied upon or not.
:thumbup
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #4019 on: Today at 01:57:42 am
google translate tells me the tread title should be El Mangifico Burro Semental
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #4020 on: Today at 02:19:10 am
He was fantastic. I was concerned about him but not nearly as over the edge as some people (read: Twitter). I mean, he's basically the 4th choice RB and that's what Liverpool was down to. It's not like they planned for him to be in that position. But given that is where they were, it's a really good thing he was there.

IMO the formation and the pared down responsibility of the RB going forward helped him and the team a lot. Elliott gave him a lot of help as well, as should be. Getting help isn't a sign of weakness; it's a sign of defensive team cohesion and good position.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Reply #4021 on: Today at 07:20:51 am
El Burro Magnifico was magnifico yesterday. Kept things tight with Big Joe. Showed great discipline. Never a doubt James 
