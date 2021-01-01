Milly has always been a perfect professional for us, but I'll admit I thought we were going to get dismantled with him on the right. I think we handled the situation really well, the defense stayed relatively deep and he stayed with them instead of roaming up the pitch, and when they did get in behind we had the pace of Gomez to fill in. It also really helped that Elliot was so ready to track back, I wasn't expecting that since it's something that's been missing from his midfield performances, but he's more than willing when he plays out wide.



The team and coaches did a great job of protecting his weaknesses and letting him just protect a small area.