Author Topic: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico  (Read 473769 times)

Online Clint Eastwood

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4000 on: Today at 09:40:55 pm »
Really happy for him. Couldnt have asked for any more from him today, flawless.
Online SinceSixtyFive

  • We are Liverpool. Resistance is futile.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4001 on: Today at 09:46:28 pm »
Absolutely brilliant despite the doubters in the pre-match  :-[

Final proof (if ever it were needed) that experience, application, determination, courage and skill can triumph over age.

Maybe there's hope for some of us yet  :D

Delighted for the young'un  8)
Online Red Berry

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4002 on: Today at 09:52:27 pm »
Posting again because why the hell not? Mostly because Young James features prominently.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JEV1VaB0ins" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JEV1VaB0ins</a>
Online macmanamanaman

  • Robbie Returns!
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4003 on: Today at 09:55:24 pm »
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Today at 09:46:28 pm
Absolutely brilliant despite the doubters in the pre-match  :-[

Final proof (if ever it were needed) that experience, application, determination, courage and skill can triumph over age.

Maybe there's hope for some of us yet  :D

Delighted for the young'un  8)

Dedication Devotion

The Boy can Play...
Online Chakan

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4004 on: Today at 09:55:50 pm »
I was worried, shouldn't have been. He was magnificent.
Online jepovic

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4005 on: Today at 09:57:07 pm »
Keeping it simple, really nice. He has been all over the place as CM, but not today.
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4006 on: Today at 09:57:16 pm »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 09:32:38 pm
Roy Keane not giving him any praise because he was just doing his job

What job where you doing at nearly 37 Roy? Pretty sure it wasnt keeping probably the best attack in world football quiet.

Immense today, hope he reads the pre-match thread and has a good chuckle  ;D

He really should fuck off with that boring shite "just doing his job"

Everytime he tries to sound wise, he sounds thick as pig shit
Online Red Berry

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4007 on: Today at 10:00:23 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 09:21:24 pm
He'll go down a club legend for the shifts he has put in.

And he's all ours. The player destined to be a journeyman who found his home with us. The consummate professional.
Online Raid

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4008 on: Today at 10:02:48 pm »
Even myself, an eternal optimist who called a win today said that playing Milner at right back would be unfair.

Humble pie eaten. Outstanding today
Online Red Berry

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4009 on: Today at 10:04:22 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 09:57:16 pm
He really should fuck off with that boring shite "just doing his job"

Everytime he tries to sound wise, he sounds thick as pig shit

He's just jealous. Bet Roy doesn't have a door named after him.
Online Schmidt

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #4010 on: Today at 10:13:56 pm »
Milly has always been a perfect professional for us, but I'll admit I thought we were going to get dismantled with him on the right. I think we handled the situation really well, the defense stayed relatively deep and he stayed with them instead of roaming up the pitch, and when they did get in behind we had the pace of Gomez to fill in. It also really helped that Elliot was so ready to track back, I wasn't expecting that since it's something that's been missing from his midfield performances, but he's more than willing when he plays out wide.

The team and coaches did a great job of protecting his weaknesses and letting him just protect a small area.
