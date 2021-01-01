I don't care. Jurgen knows his worth



ThisMilner is not world class on the pitch, but he IS world class OFF the pitch and this is why Klopp wants him around. He sets a standard to live by at the club, he clearly is a leader in the dressing room.Klopp think hes good enough to do a job here and there but he cares more about what he contributes off the pitch to this team mentality clearly and that cannot go understatedIf Henderson and Milner are at the core beliefs and values in the dressing room that have created these mentality monsters and work ethic then youd be stupid to get rid of them.