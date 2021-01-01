« previous next »
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Yesterday at 07:05:18 pm
SamLad:
not sure why anyone cares to be honest.

Well I don't for one. He's more than proved himself and doesn't have to justify his pay check to me.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Yesterday at 07:08:31 pm
Red Berry:
Well I don't for one. He's more than proved himself and doesn't have to justify his pay check to me.
I agree ... sorry if you think my comment was aimed at you, it wasn't !
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Yesterday at 07:15:57 pm
SamLad:
I agree ... sorry if you think my comment was aimed at you, it wasn't !

Not at all! I was just speaking generally. Young James is my favourite player. :)
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Yesterday at 07:24:32 pm
SamLad:
not sure why anyone cares to be honest.

If he's contributing less and less minutes then he shouldn't be on the same wage as his previous deal.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Yesterday at 07:28:12 pm
tubby:
If he's contributing less and less minutes then he shouldn't be on the same wage as his previous deal.

Nowhere near, in fact.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Yesterday at 08:27:18 pm
Asam:
Id go with what the manager wants on this one

Id go with the manager on pretty much every decision hes made/makes.

Hes got so much right that its mad to see some fans 2nd guess him on things like giving Milner a 1 year extension. Klopp has earnt the right to be pretty much trusted on any footballing decision.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Yesterday at 08:54:12 pm
And knowing Milly he contributes in other ways like going to watch the youngsters, coaching, just passing on experience

I don't care. Jurgen knows his worth
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Today at 01:12:14 am
tubby:
If he's contributing less and less minutes then he shouldn't be on the same wage as his previous deal.

Personally, I'd give him a raise if he signs that one year extension ...
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Today at 01:42:58 am
Shanklygates:
I don't care. Jurgen knows his worth

This

Milner is not world class on the pitch, but he IS world class OFF the pitch and this is why Klopp wants him around. He sets a standard to live by at the club, he clearly is a leader in the dressing room.

Klopp think hes good enough to do a job here and there but he cares more about what he contributes off the pitch to this team mentality clearly and that cannot go understated

If Henderson and Milner are at the core beliefs and values in the dressing room that have created these mentality monsters and work ethic then youd be stupid to get rid of them.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Today at 01:50:57 am
Jookie:
Id go with the manager on pretty much every decision hes made/makes.

Hes got so much right that its mad to see some fans 2nd guess him on things like giving Milner a 1 year extension. Klopp has earnt the right to be pretty much trusted on any footballing decision.

Well i think its crazy.Stupid. Completely irresponsible.

they should have given him a two year extension.   ;D with an option. just in case.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Today at 08:14:48 am
PeterTheRed:
Personally, I'd give him a raise if he signs that one year extension ...

This is a great idea.  And then when this next contract runs out, and he's even older, and contributing even less minutes, we can up his contract again.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Today at 09:23:40 am
A fool is someone who knows the price of everything and the value of nothing.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Today at 09:31:17 am
tubby:
If he's contributing less and less minutes then he shouldn't be on the same wage as his previous deal.

You only discover the number of minutes a player has played at the close of the season. Would your plan be to take some money back from Milner at that point? Or do you think he could be persuaded to forgo any payment at all until the season is done and a proper calculation can be made?
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Today at 09:33:43 am
Yorkykopite:
You only discover the number of minutes a player has played at the close of the season. Would your plan be to take some money back from Milner at that point? Or do you think he could be persuaded to forgo any payment at all until the season is done and a proper calculation can be made?

If he's playing less minutes this season compared to last, then he should be on less money for the following season because his contribution to the team is diminishing.  He's clearly not as important on the pitch as he once was.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Today at 09:40:19 am
tubby:
If he's playing less minutes this season compared to last, then he should be on less money for the following season because his contribution to the team is diminishing.  He's clearly not as important on the pitch as he once was.

No, I understand that. It's an easy principle to grasp!

I was just curious about how you would actually pay him.  Because at the start of the season you obviously don't know how many minutes he will play.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Today at 10:28:39 am
Funky_Gibbons:
A fool is someone who knows the price of everything and the value of nothing.

This 200 times over. Milner is a huge part of the glue that keeps our magnificent group together. He and Hendo set the tone, the standard and live by it. Its not about the minutes on the playing field but the minutes in the changing room, the chats on the training pitch, the craic over the canteen table, the WhatsApp he sends a younger player. He is going to be crucial over the next year or 2 in the development of Harvey, Fabio, Curtis, lads like that. Keeping them right, instilling the ethos into them. We are blessed to have a great manager who has 2-3 managers among the players.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Today at 10:35:09 am
I can't imagine we'd quibble over £50-60k for an extra season or two.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Today at 11:16:44 am
Yorkykopite:
No, I understand that. It's an easy principle to grasp!

I was just curious about how you would actually pay him.  Because at the start of the season you obviously don't know how many minutes he will play.

No, that's true.  But that's the same with any player you offer a contract to.  We don't know how many minutes Carvalho will get next season either, but you offer wages based on expectations.

With Milner, we know his career is starting to wind down and we know he's less likely to get as many minutes next season as this one.  He'll know it too.  I can't say what wage he should be on, but I just don't think we should be offering him the same amount he's on now when he'll contribute less.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Today at 11:23:24 am
tubby:
I can't say what wage he should be on, but I just don't think we should be offering him the same amount he's on now when he'll contribute less.

What if Klopp think Milners attitude of the pitch, his approach to training and experience are vital in guiding the likes of Elliott, Jones and Carvalho through the next 12-18 months?

How do you capture any off the field value thats added in a wage offer? We arent paying for a cheerleader. Wed be offering a contract to someone who can add value on the pitch and add value off the pitch through their applications and attitude to being a professional footballer.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Today at 11:25:08 am
Jookie:
What if Klopp think Milners attitude of the pitch, his approach to training and experience are vital in guiding the likes of Elliott, Jones and Carvalho through the next 12-18 months?

How do you capture any off the field value thats added in a wage offer? We arent paying for a cheerleader. Wed be offering a contract to someone who can add value on the pitch and add value off the pitch through their applications and attitude to being a professional footballer.

We have a team full of those people now.  Salah, Henderson, Virgil, Thiago, etc all have experience and are model professionals.  We don't need Milner's contribution on that side so much these days.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Today at 11:47:58 am
tubby:
We have a team full of those people now.  Salah, Henderson, Virgil, Thiago, etc all have experience and are model professionals.  We don't need Milner's contribution on that side so much these days.
I don't think you can underestimate the value of senior players that help to define standards and then enforce them. On top of that there's setting a fantastic example of what professionalism and fitness standards are needed to stay at the top for so long.
Then there's the mentoring of younger players. All this makes Klopp and his management teams's jobs easier - it's different voices giving similar messages. Oh, and he's quite good at footy too!

One of the many benefits of our growth as a business is that we can make these kings of decisons because we now have more flexibility in our budgets.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Today at 11:52:21 am
tubby:
We have a team full of those people now.  Salah, Henderson, Virgil, Thiago, etc all have experience and are model professionals.  We don't need Milner's contribution on that side so much these days.

So why does Klopp want to offer him a 1 year deal?
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Today at 11:58:05 am
tubby:
This is a great idea.  And then when this next contract runs out, and he's even older, and contributing even less minutes, we can up his contract again.

I don't think you understand the leadership Milner provides. In the semi-final of the FA Cup against Man City, at the end of the game Klopp went for the tunnel without doing the fist pump. Milner told him to go back and do it. Even Jurgen admitted it in his press conference after the game. When you have someone with such an influence in the dressing room, it is much easier to understand the harmony in our squad. At the very top level, that is priceless ...
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Today at 12:13:36 pm
tubby:
If he's playing less minutes this season compared to last, then he should be on less money for the following season because his contribution to the team is diminishing.  He's clearly not as important on the pitch as he once was.

He's not on pay to play deal though.

Good job you're not in charge.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Today at 12:13:41 pm
tubby:
We have a team full of those people now.  Salah, Henderson, Virgil, Thiago, etc all have experience and are model professionals.  We don't need Milner's contribution on that side so much these days.

Maybe the manager and his staff does?  What we as fans need isnt really in the discussion here.

If hes staying knowing his minutes will go down again next season, then go for it.  The guy is clearly important to the manger. You dont lightly throw comments around as he did last week saying that without Milner we wouldnt have achieved what we had so far.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Today at 12:18:09 pm
We extended Lallanas contract purely so he could be with us when we won the league, knowing he wasn't going to play. If you dont understand how Klopp values a players contribution on and off the pitch by now, you're never going to.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Today at 12:22:12 pm
Klopp has already pretty much said its not about the minutes.

Milly and Hendo are critically important, because they are English, and they are natural leaders. While the ownership, and first team coaching and support staff, are foreign.

In a project and mission that depends entirely on group cohesion. Among players, coaches, fans, club staff.

If you think this is not important, you have obviously never been posted abroad, to work with people in the same industry, who even speak the same language, and still encounter cultural misunderstandings, problems, and resentments. Enough to potentially derail the venture.

Klopp knows what hes doing.

El Burro will saddle up and ride again.
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Today at 12:30:37 pm
El Lobo:
We extended Lallanas contract purely so he could be with us when we won the league, knowing he wasn't going to play. If you dont understand how Klopp values a players contribution on and off the pitch by now, you're never going to.

he had a sweet last minute equalizer against the Mancs to make it all worthwhile!
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Today at 12:55:53 pm
FLRed67:


Milly and Hendo are critically important, because they are English, and they are natural leaders. While the ownership, and first team coaching and support staff, are foreign.


Errrrrrrrmmmmmmmmm????
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
Today at 01:22:48 pm
This new contract is probably with one eye to getting him on the coaching staff.

I agree it's not about his minutes- he probably gets even less next season - but it's about his presence around the club
