Klopp has already pretty much said its not about the minutes.
Milly and Hendo are critically important, because they are English, and they are natural leaders. While the ownership, and first team coaching and support staff, are foreign.
In a project and mission that depends entirely on group cohesion. Among players, coaches, fans, club staff.
If you think this is not important, you have obviously never been posted abroad, to work with people in the same industry, who even speak the same language, and still encounter cultural misunderstandings, problems, and resentments. Enough to potentially derail the venture.
Klopp knows what hes doing.
El Burro will saddle up and ride again.