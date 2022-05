I think he was a Rodgers' signing and a lot of people (including me, most likely) moaned about us getting Milner due to the PTSD of the Joe Cole transfer.



It's gone comepletely opposite to the Joe Cole experience, and long may it continue. I see him sticking around as a coach and becoming a part of Jurgen's team.



to be honest I thought he was an astute signing at the time, and even more so now. At that time we hadn't won anything for a long time and really didn't have a 'winning culture' in the squad. We had a number of talented players but not really any players with a history of winning things or instilling the right attitudes to being able to maintain form and fitness for long enough periods to challenge. More than anything, we did need a bit of steel and versatility in the squad. He is exactly the type of elder statesman you want in your squad, very working class hero. Although he can still contribute for the odd game, I do think his time in the side is perhaps coming to an end. I hope he can cap it off with at least one more trophy, if not a few more!