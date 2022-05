Jürgen Klopp:



“He’s a role model. I have told him, I can tell the whole world – nothing we have achieved in the last few years would have happened without James Milner, it’s as easy as that.



“Whether he was on the pitch or not, he’s set standards in a way not a lot of people can set standards, and it educated all of us.



Milly played a great game today. I loved this game – and he played a massive part in it.”