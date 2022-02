If true then like almost every great sportsman heís in the denial phase of his career that happens near the end. Sadly he hasnít looked looked like a top half of the premier league level player this season

If he wants to keep playing then thatís his prerogative and heíll he able to do a job for someone but it shouldnít be here as there shouldnít be minutes for him any longer

If however he wants to coach we should be locking him down immediately and trying to persuade him thatís where his future lies as he has all the tools to be excellent at it