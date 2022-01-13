It shouldve been flipped Jones starting and Milner coming in to sub at the end of the game
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/jurgen-klopp-james-milners-futureInteresting that Jurgens talking about this, I do think theres still room for him in the squad for the cup and cameo appearances here and there in the league. Be a massive loss behind the scenes and you can tell how much the younger lads look up to the likes of him and Hendo.Another one year deal, with potential coaching opportunities seems like a good deal all round, for me.
If true then like almost every great sportsman hes in the denial phase of his career that happens near the end. Sadly he hasnt looked looked like a top half of the premier league level player this season If he wants to keep playing then thats his prerogative and hell he able to do a job for someone but it shouldnt be here as there shouldnt be minutes for him any longer If however he wants to coach we should be locking him down immediately and trying to persuade him thats where his future lies as he has all the tools to be excellent at it
