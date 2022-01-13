« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 82 83 84 85 86 [87]   Go Down

Author Topic: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico  (Read 409146 times)

Online ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,460
  • Hates Poodles
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3440 on: January 13, 2022, 10:02:24 pm »
It really saddens me to see him struggling. 
Logged
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Offline Xanderzone

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 944
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3441 on: January 14, 2022, 01:12:47 pm »
Absolutely love the guy but I think we've squeezed every drop out of him.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,990
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3442 on: January 14, 2022, 01:15:33 pm »
Quote from: newterp on January 13, 2022, 09:59:29 pm
It shouldve been flipped Jones starting and Milner coming in to sub at the end of the game

I think once Curtis is up to speed he will play more and perhaps we'll go back to Milner coming on in the second half.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,671
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3443 on: Today at 10:57:55 pm »
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/jurgen-klopp-james-milners-future

Interesting that Jurgens talking about this, I do think theres still room for him in the squad for the cup and cameo appearances here and there in the league. Be a massive loss behind the scenes and you can tell how much the younger lads look up to the likes of him and Hendo.

Another one year deal, with potential coaching opportunities seems like a good deal all round, for me.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,728
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3444 on: Today at 11:03:20 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 10:57:55 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/jurgen-klopp-james-milners-future

Interesting that Jurgens talking about this, I do think theres still room for him in the squad for the cup and cameo appearances here and there in the league. Be a massive loss behind the scenes and you can tell how much the younger lads look up to the likes of him and Hendo.

Another one year deal, with potential coaching opportunities seems like a good deal all round, for me.

He'll be playing, but it won't be for us.
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,558
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3445 on: Today at 11:04:34 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 10:57:55 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/jurgen-klopp-james-milners-future

Interesting that Jurgens talking about this, I do think theres still room for him in the squad for the cup and cameo appearances here and there in the league. Be a massive loss behind the scenes and you can tell how much the younger lads look up to the likes of him and Hendo.

Another one year deal, with potential coaching opportunities seems like a good deal all round, for me.

I think a 2 yr deal with planned transition to coaching would be excellent for all parties. We have a lot of top quality young players coming up and milner has an affinity with guiding them and leading through example and professionalism. Those are the non-tangibles that can be difficult to replace. I think this is good news if it comes through.
Logged

Online 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,103
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3446 on: Today at 11:09:57 pm »
I think if Leeds are in for him he'll almost certainly go there, he'll play more there. If they're not, I think he'll stay. I can't see him anywhere else.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,926
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3447 on: Today at 11:18:37 pm »
If true then like almost every great sportsman hes in the denial phase of his career that happens near the end. Sadly he hasnt looked looked like a top half of the premier league level player this season
If he wants to keep playing then thats his prerogative and hell he able to do a job for someone but it shouldnt be here as there shouldnt be minutes for him any longer
If however he wants to coach we should be locking him down immediately and trying to persuade him thats where his future lies as he has all the tools to be excellent at it
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,541
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3448 on: Today at 11:33:39 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:18:37 pm
If true then like almost every great sportsman hes in the denial phase of his career that happens near the end. Sadly he hasnt looked looked like a top half of the premier league level player this season
If he wants to keep playing then thats his prerogative and hell he able to do a job for someone but it shouldnt be here as there shouldnt be minutes for him any longer
If however he wants to coach we should be locking him down immediately and trying to persuade him thats where his future lies as he has all the tools to be excellent at it

Calling it denial is a bit unfair, footballing careers are short and if he wants to keep his going for as long as he can, even if that means dropping down a level or two, that's totally understandable. There's plenty of time for him to get into coaching if that's what he wants to do, his window of opportunity to kick balls for money is very short.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,273
  • YNWA
Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3449 on: Today at 11:36:51 pm »
I mean the obv thing for us is to move him into a player coach type role, with little if the former. I cant see him wanting that for at least a season though as I imagine he thinks hes fit enough to play regularly for a season or two.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 82 83 84 85 86 [87]   Go Up
« previous next »
 