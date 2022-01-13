If true then like almost every great sportsman hes in the denial phase of his career that happens near the end. Sadly he hasnt looked looked like a top half of the premier league level player this season

If he wants to keep playing then thats his prerogative and hell he able to do a job for someone but it shouldnt be here as there shouldnt be minutes for him any longer

If however he wants to coach we should be locking him down immediately and trying to persuade him thats where his future lies as he has all the tools to be excellent at it