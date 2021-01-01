« previous next »
Author Topic: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico  (Read 400244 times)

Online MonsLibpool

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3360 on: Yesterday at 06:51:00 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 06:46:00 pm
Thought he was winning balls all over the pitch, should have stayed on. Henderson was doing nothing.
He was ok for a soon-to-be 36 year old but the fact that we went with him over Ox and Keïta for such a big game says more about them.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3361 on: Yesterday at 08:02:49 pm »
I don't think he had a very bad game at all today. The free kick was soft but that's football and it has been for some time, I don't really have a problem with him giving it but I don't have a problem with what Milner does. In the Spurs game he started despite just coming back from injury and I thought he struggled but he always seems to have his moments where he gets the little things right, got us out of trouble a couple of times. Thought it was strange how he came on when we were a goal down at Leicester but ultimately the selection isn't great at the minute.

Into the last 6 months of his contract which I'm sure will be his last at Liverpool, possibly even as a professional. I think it's clear now he's lost a yard or two that he'd done so well to preserve for this long after so much football. His influence is going to be very hard to find in another player, and he's been an exceptional servant here. I think he'll play in the League Cup semis and I wouldn't be surprised to see him feature against Shrewsbury alongside a couple of youngsters, Morton and another.
Online jillc

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3362 on: Yesterday at 08:08:44 pm »
The foul aside he was our best midfielder today, he worked exceptionally hard. He actually brought the ball out well a couple of times and got some good blocks in as well. He's not going to be picked every week which is right. But he has a role to play no matter how much others would like him out of the door.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3363 on: Yesterday at 08:09:05 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:08:44 pm
The foul aside he was our best midfielder today, he worked exceptionally hard. He actually brought the ball out well a couple of times and got some good blocks in as well. He's not going to be picked every week which is right. But he has a role to play no matter how much others would like him out of the door.

He did not play well at all.
Online jillc

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3364 on: Yesterday at 08:09:44 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 08:09:05 pm
He did not play well at all.

He played better than anyone in midfield today.
Offline farawayred

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3365 on: Yesterday at 08:10:06 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:08:44 pm
The foul aside he was our best midfielder today, he worked exceptionally hard. He actually brought the ball out well a couple of times and got some good blocks in as well. He's not going to be picked every week which is right. But he has a role to play no matter how much others would like him out of the door.
Milner did well, played with energy and determination others were lacking. But I'd say that Fab was very good too.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3366 on: Yesterday at 08:10:33 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:09:44 pm
He played better than anyone in midfield today.

Not a high bar, the midfield was completely outplayed. Plus Milner made a mad decision with the foul where the goal came from.
Online jillc

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3367 on: Yesterday at 08:12:51 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 08:10:33 pm
Not a high bar, the midfield was completely outplayed. Plus Milner made a mad decision with the foul where the goal came from.

Well perhaps if other players had raised their own game we wouldn't have to be playing Milner so often. But they haven't so here we are.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3368 on: Yesterday at 08:15:07 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 08:12:51 pm
Well perhaps if other players had raised their own game we wouldn't have to be playing Milner so often. But they haven't so here we are.
Spot on mate.

We signed this young lad for free and he gave us 6 fantastic seasons.
Online number 168

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3369 on: Yesterday at 11:42:01 pm »
Milner didn't have a good game in midfield then neither did anybody else, however he's 36 and past his best. I doubt Hendo and Fab will be here at that age and putting a shift in.
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3370 on: Today at 11:17:55 am »
I'd agree he was our best midfielder by a mile yesterday, particularly in the first half. You know what you're getting from Milner, which can't be said about the captain.
