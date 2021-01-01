I don't think he had a very bad game at all today. The free kick was soft but that's football and it has been for some time, I don't really have a problem with him giving it but I don't have a problem with what Milner does. In the Spurs game he started despite just coming back from injury and I thought he struggled but he always seems to have his moments where he gets the little things right, got us out of trouble a couple of times. Thought it was strange how he came on when we were a goal down at Leicester but ultimately the selection isn't great at the minute.



Into the last 6 months of his contract which I'm sure will be his last at Liverpool, possibly even as a professional. I think it's clear now he's lost a yard or two that he'd done so well to preserve for this long after so much football. His influence is going to be very hard to find in another player, and he's been an exceptional servant here. I think he'll play in the League Cup semis and I wouldn't be surprised to see him feature against Shrewsbury alongside a couple of youngsters, Morton and another.