I'm sure they do, but I'm also sure they realise that our best spell since then was when we went out and went big on one of (well now we know THE) best managers in world football rather than more of a project. We did the same with Rafa. We did similar with Ged.



My point is, you splash big on one of the best managers in world football because you know he will happily help you build a new dynasty - because unlike a lot of modern managers he lacks the kind of ego where he doesn't want his achievements to be surpassed by a successor.Klopp is always looking to build for the future, and that includes his own role as well. The chance our senior players have to work and learn from him is a unique. opportunity in the modern game.