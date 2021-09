Not half as good as twatting the ball at the Palace player, trying to play a quick free kick to nobody



Not to mention the free kick was because Gallager had just wrestled Salah to the ground wwf style. So he doubles down with an insouciant little saunter in front of the ball but he didn't reckon with JamesNot having that from this snot nosed kid, no sir. He whacked him hard with ball, full force kick from about what, 8-10 feet? and of course wanted the yellow lol to his credit Gallager didn't whine as much as some of your top cheater types would have.Seems like a small thing but its not "dont fuck around in here" msg delivered loud and clear.