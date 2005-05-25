« previous next »
Offline Al 666

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3200 on: Yesterday at 08:00:07 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:54:37 pm
Imagine what he'll be like when he hits his peak years.

I think he will also be a really good coach when he retires in 2047.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3201 on: Yesterday at 08:06:22 pm »
Milner climbing over the referee to tell McArthur to f**k off was hilarious.
Offline Red Berry

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3202 on: Yesterday at 08:08:01 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 08:06:22 pm
Milner climbing over the referee to tell McArthur to f**k off was hilarious.

We need a gif of that. ;D
Offline afc turkish

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3203 on: Yesterday at 09:19:27 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:08:01 pm
We need a gif of that. ;D

Definitely!

Get Jason on it, pronto!  ;D
Offline gerrardisgod

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3204 on: Yesterday at 09:21:45 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 08:06:22 pm
Milner climbing over the referee to tell McArthur to f**k off was hilarious.
Not half as good as twatting the ball at the Palace player, trying to play a quick free kick to nobody :lmao
Offline Kashinoda

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3205 on: Yesterday at 10:49:26 pm »
Offline JC the Messiah

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3206 on: Yesterday at 10:49:43 pm »
Offline JC the Messiah

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3207 on: Yesterday at 10:50:05 pm »
🤣
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3208 on: Yesterday at 11:02:52 pm »
Absolute machine
Offline wampa1

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3209 on: Yesterday at 11:12:53 pm »
I feel like if Klopp could Weird Science his perfect player it would be James Milner.
Offline Peabee

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3210 on: Yesterday at 11:13:06 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 06:29:31 pm
When was the last time we had or even we all saw a footballer with better 'nous' than our James Milner?

Christ what a fucking player. motm easily today, a fucking hero.

And this is his 20th season. Hes covering the most distance in a game in his 20th season!
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3211 on: Yesterday at 11:23:05 pm »
If Man United players are giving up their suet because Ronaldo is having quinoa for dessert. Our younger players just need to watch what Milner does in his life to keep output like that after 20 years.
Offline farawayred

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3212 on: Yesterday at 11:24:16 pm »
Weird... 11km being the top distance covered from everyone on the field seems small. Not to diminish Millie's contribution, not at all, but the number seems small.
Offline Peabee

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3213 on: Yesterday at 11:26:50 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:23:05 pm
If Man United players are giving up their suet because Ronaldo is having quinoa for dessert. Our younger players just need to watch what Milner does in his life to keep output like that after 20 years.

Milner doesnt feel the need to have a PR team dish out piece after piece about his diet and work ethic like Ronaldo. He obviously works just as hard (at least) to keep so fit. We wont see him refusing to drink Ribera though...  ;D
Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3214 on: Yesterday at 11:28:21 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:24:16 pm
Weird... 11km being the top distance covered from everyone on the field seems small. Not to diminish Millie's contribution, not at all, but the number seems small.

Which is a good thing because we got through a tricky fixture putting less efforts in terms of running than we would usually have to. Looks like we managed the game well.
Offline Peabee

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3215 on: Yesterday at 11:30:31 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:24:16 pm
Weird... 11km being the top distance covered from everyone on the field seems small. Not to diminish Millie's contribution, not at all, but the number seems small.

Its not low. Its about average for FB/midfielder.
Offline farawayred

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3216 on: Yesterday at 11:32:32 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:30:31 pm
Its not low. Its about average for FB/midfielder.
But we are not talking about the average, we are talking about the most from everyone on the field. And that's very often 14-15km, I thought.

Edit: I stand corrected... 12-13km is more the high end, just checked.
Offline Peabee

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3217 on: Yesterday at 11:34:00 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:32:32 pm
But we are not talking about the average, we are talking about the most from everyone on the field. And that's very often 15-16km.

No its not! The most covered last season was 13.22 km. midfielders and FB cover the most distance and the average is about 11 km.

Where are you getting your numbers from?
Offline 67CherryRed

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3218 on: Today at 12:25:56 am »
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 11:12:53 pm
I feel like if Klopp could Weird Science his perfect player it would be James Milner.
He needs to make sure he hooks up the doll, one of those missiles would destroy his Kirkby office.
Offline MNAA

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3219 on: Today at 01:25:19 am »
The Indestructible James Milner 
Online macmanamanaman

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3220 on: Today at 01:43:30 am »
Young Milner is showing promise.  Maybe we can slowly ramp up his first team appearances this season.
Offline farawayred

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3221 on: Today at 01:46:09 am »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 01:43:30 am
Young Milner is showing promise.  Maybe we can slowly ramp up his first team appearances this season.
He needs to earn his spurs first. As Klopp says, it's really difficult to get into this team, but with hard training he can do it. the future is bright!
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3222 on: Today at 01:53:20 am »
Can't wait till he gets his testimonial.  ;)
Offline N0rnIr0nRed

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3223 on: Today at 01:58:50 am »
James has had a phenomenal career. Even with his pace tanking in the last couple of seasons to be topping all those match stats today is nothing short of incredible.

Model footballer and a PL legend.
Online macmanamanaman

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3224 on: Today at 02:06:04 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 01:46:09 am
He needs to earn his spurs first. As Klopp says, it's really difficult to get into this team, but with hard training he can do it. the future is bright!

In this moment, the boy is doing very good.
We can only ask anyone to do their best, that's all we can do, what anyone can do, and what young Milner is doing.
Offline xbugawugax

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3225 on: Today at 03:03:32 am »
despite his high numbers thought his intelligence was underrated. he just knows where to position himself and cut off the supply lines before the wingers could do damage. and if the balls get through he just good enough to shepherd the play to a less threatening position. having salah and hendo supporting him helps his cause too. our team is a machine and not once was any player left to fend for themselves.
Offline Bobinhood

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3226 on: Today at 03:28:57 am »
Hes a brilliant hard kicking high kicking Burro Magnifico Grande just roaming the grassy fields and kicking stuff greatly.
Offline Armand9

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3227 on: Today at 06:07:22 am »
so much respect for this guy, i liked him as a kid for leeds, hoped we'd go in for him earlier in his career and he's been nothing a positive since we did get him

Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3228 on: Today at 08:25:05 am »
Just how long can this machine keep going ?  He still looks the fittest player on the pitch, it might not be for us, but he can carry on until hes 40.  An absolute credit to his profession.
Offline Pistolero

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3229 on: Today at 08:53:17 am »
Looks incredibly fit this season...and his face (which already had the look of a CIA black ops' agent) looks extra chiselled/square....the boy means business!  8)
Online fucking appalled

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3230 on: Today at 08:56:08 am »
I genuinely dont think itd be the worst thing to extend his contract again, even if hed be 37 when it finished.
Offline Nick110581

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3231 on: Today at 09:07:52 am »
His attitude is brilliant and hes fucking tough.
Offline bird_lfc

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3232 on: Today at 09:13:44 am »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 08:56:08 am
I genuinely dont think itd be the worst thing to extend his contract again, even if hed be 37 when it finished.

I see no harm whatsoever. Im not sure if his heart is set on finishing at Leeds but hes legit playing 25+ games a season comfortably if he goes there. Machine of a bloke
Online Smellytrabs

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3233 on: Today at 09:28:24 am »
Thought he was MOM yesterday, just brilliant.
Online stonecold_jpm

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3234 on: Today at 09:38:53 am »
Guess we shouldnt have worried!
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3235 on: Today at 09:44:28 am »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 08:53:17 am
Looks incredibly fit this season...and his face (which already had the look of a CIA black ops' agent) looks extra chiselled/square....the boy means business!  8)

Should be a recruiting poster for the Royal Marines.
Online clinical

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3236 on: Today at 09:50:21 am »
Best free transfer of all time.
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: James Milner - El Burro Magnifico
« Reply #3237 on: Today at 09:54:49 am »
Never put a foot wrong. Best player on the pitch. Was in row 3, close up, watching this magnificent footballer go about his business without hardly breaking sweat in the 2nd half. Top drawer
