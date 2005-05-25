Imagine what he'll be like when he hits his peak years.
Milner climbing over the referee to tell McArthur to f**k off was hilarious.
We need a gif of that.
When was the last time we had or even we all saw a footballer with better 'nous' than our James Milner?Christ what a fucking player. motm easily today, a fucking hero.
If Man United players are giving up their suet because Ronaldo is having quinoa for dessert. Our younger players just need to watch what Milner does in his life to keep output like that after 20 years.
Weird... 11km being the top distance covered from everyone on the field seems small. Not to diminish Millie's contribution, not at all, but the number seems small.
Its not low. Its about average for FB/midfielder.
But we are not talking about the average, we are talking about the most from everyone on the field. And that's very often 15-16km.
I feel like if Klopp could Weird Science his perfect player it would be James Milner.
Young Milner is showing promise. Maybe we can slowly ramp up his first team appearances this season.
He needs to earn his spurs first. As Klopp says, it's really difficult to get into this team, but with hard training he can do it. the future is bright!
