Was fucking brilliant, as he was against Villa too. I don't think it's unfair or much of a a stretch to say that if Milner in this form had started instead of Keita last week, we'd be in the semi final now.



Oh lord, here we go again.It is unfair and it is a stretch. It takes a team to win; unless you have Maradonna playing one player is not necessarily going to make the difference if the others aren't on it. And the others weren't on it in the first leg.This is just like those claims that if Jota hadn't been injured we'd be second or first or whatever. Despite his having many games where he hasn't scored or done anything much. Unprovables being touted as fact.Still, Milner was brilliant. Still has a lot to give.